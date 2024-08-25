5 NASCAR legends who deserve a Hall of Fame induction ft. Ricky Rudd

NASCAR stands out in the sports world because its stars - like Dale Earnhardt, Kyle Busch, and Richard Petty - capture the hearts of the supporters, not just the teams they race for. This personal connection has been a unique aspect of the racing series. The NASCAR Hall of Fame has celebrated many such talents, recognizing their contributions. For instance, last week, Ricky Rudd was announced as a 2025 Hall of Fame inductee, yet there are still several other deserving individuals still waiting for their moment of recognition.

Here we look into the careers of five drivers who deserve their place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

1. Ricky Rudd

Previously, Rudd had been nominated for the Hall of Fame a few times but hadn’t secured his spot until this year. His journey started with winning the 1977 Winston Cup Series Rookie of the Year and he made 906 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. Rudd also earned the nickname "Iron Man" for a record 788 consecutive starts between 1981 and 2005. But, the streak was later broken by Jeff Gordon in 2015. He is set to go into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2025.

2. Ray Hendrick

Ray Hendrick, who won more than 700 Modified and Late Model Sportsman races during his 36-year career in motorsports has been nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame several times but has not been inducted yet. In May 2024, Hendrick was nominated, but after a three-hour closed session, the 47-member panel selected Ricky Rudd, Carl Edwards, and Ralph Moody for the class of 2025. However, he was included in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2012 and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2007.

3. Randy Dorton

Randy Dorton, the former head engine builder at Hendrick Motorsports was also one of the 15 nominees for the Hall of Fame this year. Under Dorton's expertise, Rick Hendrick's team secured 9 NASCAR championships. He initially worked for crew chief Harry Hyde. But after Hendrick Motorsports acquired his company, Competition Engines, Dorton started working for HMS. Two years later, he was named the Engine Builder of the Year.

4. Harry Gant

In Harry Gant's career that spanned three decades, he won a total of 18 and 21 races in the Cup and Xfinity Series, respectively. But despite being a fan favorite and holding the record as the oldest driver ever to win a Cup Series race, Gant is still waiting for his spot in the Hall of Fame.

5. Jeff Burton

With 21 Cup Series wins, including the 1999 Southern 500, as well as two Coca-Cola 600 victories in 1999 and 2001, Jeff Burton played a key role in the sport's growth during the late '90s and early 2000s. Owing to his dedication to the sport, both as a driver and now as a commentator, he is a deserving candidate for Hall of Fame recognition.

