5 NASCAR teams that must deliver at Indianapolis to stay in playoff contention

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from Dover International Speedway to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for its next adventure. With the season heading towards the knockout stages, the stakes are high for teams that haven't sealed their spot in the playoffs. The current format of the NASCAR Cup Series guarantees direct entry into the playoffs for any driver who achieves a victory during the regular stage of the season.

With just five races remaining before the playoffs, and four spots still up for grabs, the teams that haven't qualified must perform in the upcoming races, specifically in the next one at Indianapolis, as it is one of the few oval tracks remaining to be raced on this year.

On that note, let us look at five teams that must deliver to remain in contention for the NASCAR playoffs.

#5. Daniel Suarez's No. 99 Trackhouse Racing team

Daniel Suarez at the Cracker Barrel 400 race at Nashville Superspeedway - Source: Imagn

Daniel Suarez is ranked 29th in the NASCAR Cup Series, scoring 341 points this season. The driver finished 26th at Dover, but would have to perform much better this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to stay in contention for the NASCAR playoffs.

The Mexican driver also does not have a confirmed seat for next year after the Trackhouse Racing team and Suarez mutually decided not to continue their partnership.

#4. Kyle Busch's No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team

Kyle Busch at the Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn

It is surprising to see three-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch not qualify for the playoffs yet, where just five races remain in the regular stage. The driver was unable to qualify for the playoffs last season as well after losing out due to the barest of margins.

Busch is ranked 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series for this season and hopes to replicate the two wins that he has at the Brickyard 400 race this weekend as well.

#3. Bubba Wallace's No. 23 23XI Racing team

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace - Source: Imagn

Bubba Wallace is ranked 13th in the Cup Series this season, scoring 500 points and finishing three times in the top five. Amid the rising legal troubles for the 23XI Racing team, Wallace would want to give them some good news by qualifying for the playoffs.

The 31-year-old driver finished seventh at Dover and hopes to improve his performance at Indianapolis to have a chance in the playoffs later.

#2. Brad Keselowski's No. 6 RFK Racing team

Brad Keselowski at the Grant Park 165 Source: Imagn

Brad Keselowski's No. 6 team has performed well after the mid-season break this year, but has yet to win a race. Keselowski nearly secured it in Atlanta, but Chase Elliott took it away on the final lap.

The driver would probably have his last chance to have a shot at the playoffs in Indianapolis, seeing his poor record at road courses.

#1. Tyler Reddick's No. 45 23XI Racing team

Tyler Reddick at the Grant Park 165 - Source: Imagn

Tyler Reddick, who is ranked fifth in the Cup Series rankings, must show consistent performances in the final races of the year to be in playoff contention.

The race in the middle of the pack is close, with only about 100 points separating Reddick and the 10th-placed driver. The driver would also have to deal with all of the external issues surrounding the litigation between the 23XI Racing team and NASCAR.

