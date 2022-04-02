The 5 shortest tracks on the NASCAR circuit

NASCAR holds 36 races every season, with races held on a multitude of different tracks.

At the moment, NASCAR holds its races at 39 different tracks throughout the US and Canada. Tracks are categorized as either oval short tracks, road courses or super speedways, which are considered the longest tracks.

Out of the 39 tracks, Cup Series races are held on 26 different tracks, including road courses, short tracks, and long tracks.

The 2022 season has already featured races on both long tracks as well as road courses. This weekend will mark the first short-track race of the season in Richmond.

On Twitter, Talladega Super speedway gave updates on the upcoming race in Richmond, stating that:

"The first #Dash4Cash race of the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series season is at @RichmondRaceway! Tune in to FS1 at 12:30 PM CT."

Let's take a look at the five shortest courses as the series prepares for its first short-track race.

Five shortest NASCAR tracks

Richmond Raceway - Richmond Raceway, located in Henrico County, Virginia, is one of the circuit's shortest tracks. The 0.75 mile D-shaped oval track was founded in 1946 as a dirt track but was later converted to an asphalt track.

Bristol Motor Speedway - The 0.533 mile oval track is also considered to be the shortest track located in Bristol, Tennessee. It was established in 1961, as Bristol Raceway and was then rebranded as Bristol International Raceway and eventually named Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Raceway features a banking of 26-30° in turns and a straight of 6- 10° and 4 turns. The D-shaped oval track is well known for its steep banking, two pit roads, and concrete surface.

Martinsville Speedway - Martins Speedway is a bit smaller than Bristol, measuring a length of 0.526 miles, based in Ridgeway, Virginia. The track was launched in 1947 as the only paved track. It is also the only track that has been on the circuit since its inaugural season in 1948.

Iowa Speedway - The track hosted its inaugural race on September 15th, 2006 as a short track with a length of 0.875 miles. The Iowa Speedway is an asphalt speedway with a banking of 12°-14°, front stretch and a backstretch of 10° and 4° respectively. It is located in Newton, Iowa.

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park - The Raceway mainly hosts the ARCA Racing Series, which is sanctioned by NASCAR. Raceway Park is also an oval asphalt track that was inaugurated in 1960. It stands at a length of 0.686 miles.

