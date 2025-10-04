5 NASCAR Truck drivers whose Charlotte playoff race ended in disaster

The NASCAR sphere has been gearing up for the final few rounds of racing in the 2025 season, as the championship heads to its last road course at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course configuration. Moreover, the weekend began with the Truck Series race taking place and Corey Heim taking his 10th race win of the season.

However, not every driver in the field has had similar results to back them up at the Roval, as many drowned in the race held in Charlotte. With several drivers not having the excellent day they wished for, let's take a look at some of them:

5 NASCAR Truck Series drivers who had a dismal day at the Charlotte Roval race

#5 Ben Rhodes

Ben Rhodes had a torrid day at the playoff race held in Charlotte. After not winning a single race this year and only being able to salvage five top-five results, the North Carolinian race was not the one he had hoped for.

After starting 22nd, he aimed to move up the field in the following stages. However, on lap two, he went wide and crashed on his own, leaving the No. 99 truck impaled. The 28-year-old then slowly made one single circuit of the circuit before calling an end to his day at the circuit.

#4 Jake Garcia

Jake Garcia was eliminated from the postseason running at the previous weekend in New Hampshire. So, arriving at the Charlotte race, he can only fight for the best position of ninth in the championship standings before the end of the season.

But, he has not had a great start to achieve the said result, as the 20-year-old started 23rd and finished in the same position. While it may not seem like a big deal, Garcia was in the running for a top-10 position but had a spin on lap 25 and was ruled out of contention for a strong result by the end of the race.

#3 Toni Breidinger

Toni Breidinger's subpar 2025 results continue during her maiden full-time season in the Truck Series. She had started the race in 30th and had a similarly dismal result by the end of the day.

The Tricon Garage driver ran a bit higher in the field midway through the race, but was seemingly left out to run the race on low gas, and seemingly ran out of fuel on lap 63 of the race. This pulled the curtains on her day in Charlotte, and her 18th-place finish at the Rockingham Speedway was the highlight of her 2025 campaign.

#2 Chandler Smith

Chandler Smith has won multiple races in the Truck series this year. However, this race was not one of them, but this was not down to his pace.

He was running inside the top five during the final leg of the race, but was tagged by Connor Mosack, spinning him around and tainting his final stint at the race.

#1 Layne Riggs

Layne Riggs started at the sharp end of the field at the Roval. But, had a crash at the first corner on the opening lap of the race.

This tarred his day at Charlotte, as despite his attempts to spearhead the field, some issue or the other hampered his day. Ultimately finishing the race in 21st place.

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More

