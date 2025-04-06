5 NASCAR Xfinity drivers who lost big in the 2025 Darlington race featuring Sam Mayer

After spending 98 races win-less over the past three NASCAR Xfinity Series seasons, Joe Gibbs Racing's Brandon Jones crossed the finish line at the Darlington Raceway this weekend to take victory. Jones' success at the Sports Clips VFW Help A Hero 200 came at the cost of a few Cup Series drivers who participated in the event on Saturday, including Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, and Christopher Bell. The JGR driver also beat out some of the Xfinity season's multi-race winners as well, like Justin Allgaier and Martinsville's victor Austin Hill.
However, behind him and the Top-10, a few Xfinity Series drivers missed out on points and places affecting their championship hopes. This list will take a look at the full-time Xfinity Series drivers who missed out on success at this weekend's race.
5. Josh Williams
While Josh Williams didn't sit very high on the championship table before the race at Darlington, he has now dropped three places into 21st. The Kaulig Racing driver already started the NASCAR Xfinity event in a tough spot of 29th place, but after he featured in an incident in the final stage of the race, the #11 driver had locked into a 36th-place finish, awarding him a single point at the end of the event.
4. Sam Mayer
Sam Mayer currently sits at second place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers' standings, after the Saturday event caused a 71-point gap between himself and leader, Justin Allgaier. Mayer began the race at the Darlington Raceway in fifth after he put in a lap time of 30.040 in qualifying, and secured a place that was only two spots away from his championship rival. By the end of the race, the #41 Haas Factory Team driver had dropped down to 14th place, giving him only 23 points in his battle for the title. He also only has an eight point gap between him and Austin Hill, who currently sits in third place in the standings.
3. Daniel Dye
Daniel Dye, the #10 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver, pulled up to the qualifying session for the NASCAR race this Friday and put in a 30.093s lap time, cementing his spot in the Top-10 of the grid, starting the race in seventh. However, by the end of the race, Dye crossed the finish line in 17th place. Unfortunately, this caused him to lose out on two places in the championship standings and is now in 13th place.
2. Kris Wright
Kris Wright, driver for Our Motorsports, lost out on one place in the drivers' standings after his finish at the race this weekend. At the end of qualifying, Wright had achieved a 13th place start, but after an incident, the #5 driver dropped down to a 38th place finish, giving him only one point to take home.
1. Taylor Gray
After his incident with JR Motorsports' Sammy Smith at Martinsville last weekend, Joe Gibbs Racing's Taylor Gray finished his race in 29th place. Now, after the Darlington Raceway event, the NASCAR driver has dropped five places in the championship standings, having finished the race in 33rd place, even though he put up a strong qualifying performance and started fourth on the grid.