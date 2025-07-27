5 NASCAR Xfinity drivers who lost big in the 2025 Indianapolis race

Connor Zilisch won the NASCAR Xfinity series race at the fabled Indianapolis Motor Speedway. However, not all drivers had a good day at the 2.5-mile oval, as the 38-car field was interspersed with winners and losers all over it.

While at the front of the field, some might reckon Sam Mayer and Taylor Gray to be the biggest losers, there were a host of other drivers who had a horrible outing at the IMS, so without further ado, let's take a look at the five biggest losers from the NASCAR Xfinity series Pennzoil 250.

5 biggest losers at the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Indianapolis race

#5 Nick Sanchez

Nick Sanchez had started the race on the front row, but soon plummeted down the field before the end of Stage 1. Moreover, his troubles compounded in the subsequent laps as he had a clash with the wall on lap 37 and further conceded positions to the front of the field.

This saw him drop down to second-last in Stage 2, as he was ultimately classified as 33rd, finishing four laps behind the pack.

#4 Brandon Jones

Brandon Jones started inside the top five and remained lurking in the background behind the frontrunners during the first two stages. But the Darlington race winner found misfortune in the final stage of the NASCAR Xfinity race.

He was running alongside Connor Zilisch when Kyle Larson bumped into Justin Allgaier, causing a ripple effect for the following drivers. This later saw him down the field, as the JGR driver finished a lowly 32nd.

#3 Aric Almirola

Jones' teammate, Aric Almirola, had a similar torrid race. While the 41-year-old was aiming to have a great race, he was taken out by Austin Hill, 10 laps from the chequered flag.

This saw him out of the race, while the RCR driver continued the race, leaving the former frustrated.

#2 Austin Hill

Austin Hill was having a respectable race until he clashed with Almirola. The No.19 driver had tagged him, causing the No. 21 car to lose traction. Despite this, he seemed to have regained control of his car before the chaos began.

The 31-year-old seemingly turned into the JGR driver, ending Almirola's race. Though Hill asserted over the radio that this move was unintentional, the stewards had none of it and handed out a five-lap penalty, seeding him down to 34th in the classification.

#1 Justin Allgaier

JRM was looking for its 100th NASCAR Xfinity Series win at the IMS. Moreover, Connor Zilisch was able to achieve it for the team, but at the cost of Justin Allgaier.

The 39-year-old led 37 laps of the 2.5-mile track, more than anyone. However, with Kyle Larson bumping him into the wall, his day was over prematurely.

The only saving grace for him was a stage victory earlier in the day, but the potential of a win was seemingly stripped away from him on lap 87, when the incident occurred.

