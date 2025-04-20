5 NASCAR Xfinity drivers who lost big in the 2025 Rockingham race ft. Jesse Love

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity series returned to Rockingham Speedway in North Carolina on April 19. The race was full of intense action and loads of drama during and after it. While Sammy Smith won in the end, some drivers had to leave Rockingham disappointed. Here are five drivers who lost big in Rockingham.

Five drivers who lost big in Rockingham

#5 Ryan Sieg

NASCAR Xfinity: Ryan Sieg - Source: Imagn

Ryan Sieg looked set for a great performance in Rockingham, leading 77 laps during the race. His pace looked strong, and he looked all set for the win until a multi-car crash due to running out of fuel changed the entire race for the 37-year-old driver with just 10 laps to go.

After the contact, the driver lost momentum and slipped down the order, ultimately finishing 18th in the order.

#4 Katherine Legge

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying Katherine Legge- Source: Imagn

Katherine Legge faced an early crash in the race, which ended her race in last position. She spun after the contact with the car behind, William Sawalich, and then hit the wall on lap 52 of the race. Legge was left disappointed and said that there was not much that she could have done in the race.

#3 Nick Sanchez

NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 Qualifying Nick Sanchez - Source: Imagn

Nick Sanchez won the opening stage of the race at Rockingham. The rookie was going well into the race until he was a part of a crash that ended his race with just 10 laps to go. The 23-year-old driver finished 32nd at the end of the race.

The rookie driver claimed the first stage win of his Xfinity series career. The driver is ranked 17th in this season of the Xfinity series.

#2 Justin Bonsignore

NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 Qualifying Justin Bonsignore - Source: Imagn

Justin Bonsignore got loose and spun the car, and hit the inside wall, ending his race due to significant damage to his car on Lap 155 of the race. The 37-year-old driver finished 38th in the race. Bonsignore is currently ranked 35th in the Xfinity series this season.

The driver racing for the Kenneth Massa Motorsports team faced a disappointing result at Rockingham.

#1 Jesse Love

NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 Qualifying Jesse Love - Source: Imagn

Jesse Love is the driver who lost the biggest in Rockingham. He would be disappointed as he finished the race first but was later disqualified in the post-race inspection due to issues with the rear suspension. The 20-year-old driver was credited with a 37th-place finish. The driver is currently ranked 2nd in the Xfinity series this season and races for the Richard Childress team.

