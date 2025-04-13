Kyle Larson displayed dominance and won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Larson dominated the entire race, leading 277 of the 300 laps. However, there were a few drivers who were far from their best. Let's look at five NASCAR Xfinity drivers who could not deliver their best performances and had their hopes dashed at Bristol.

#5. Harrison Burton

Harrison Burton faced a tire issue in the earlier stages of the NASCAR Xfinity series race, which caused an early caution on Lap 3. The 24-year-old driver drives for the AM Racing Ford team with No. 25.

Xfinity: United Rentals 300 Qualifying Harrison Burton- Source: Imagn

The driver from North Carolina finished 26th at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday. Harrison started from P10 in the race, so it was a disappointing result for him. He currently stands at 12th in the Xfinity series standings.

#4. Brennan Poole

Brennan Poole had a big crash at the NASCAR Xfinity series race at Bristol, colliding with car No. 00. Car No. 00 of Sheldon Creed had a spin, and Poole was unable to avoid contact.

NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 Qualifying Brennan Poole - Source: Imagn

The 34-year-old drives for the Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet team. The driver's race was ruined from that point, and he could not finish or participate any further. he currently stands at 19th in the Xfinity series.

#3. Sheldon Creed

Sheldon Creed spun on turn 4 on Lap 76th of the race. He got in contact with the car behind, Dean Thompson. This caused the second caution of the race and led to a big crash between Creed and Brennan Poole; both drivers were unable to participate further in the race.

Xfinity: Sheldon Creed's Wrecked car at Bristol - Source: Imagn

The 27-year-old driver, who competes for the Haas Factory Racing team, drives the No. 00 Ford. He currently stands at eighth in the Xfinity series.

#2. Mason Massey

Mason Massey had contact with car No. 7 on lap 212, which caused him to lose control of the car, resulting in another caution in the race. This caused Massey to lose positions. He finished 25th in the race. He drives the No. 45 for Alpha Prime Racing.

NASCAR: Mason Massey Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 - Source: Imagn

#1. Mason Maggio

Mason Maggio had to retire his car after his car crashed after 2 of 300 laps. His #53 Ace Hardware Rock Hill Chevrolet had issues in the practice sessions as well. The driver had a disappointing weekend at Bristol.

Truck Series Mason Maggio - Qualifying - Source: Imagn

The 20-year-old driver drives for the Joey Gase Motorsports team. He drives the No. 53 car. He is currently 44th in the Xfinity Series standings.

