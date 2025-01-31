5 oldest NASCAR Cup Series drivers in 2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will mark an official kick-off with a prestigious Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16. Just like every other season, the 2025 season also features a mix of young talent and seasoned veterans. With young racing prospects continuing to make their mark, a select group of veterans remains active full-time at the highest level of the sport.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five oldest drivers competing in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

5 oldest full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers this season

#5 Kyle Busch (Age: 39)

Despite being a two-time Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch is the youngest on this list but still one of the most experienced and competitive drivers on the 2025 grid this season. He had a topsy-turvy season last year, but his talent and experience make him a threat in any race.

Now heading into his third season at Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Busch continues to add to his legacy as one of NASCAR’s all-time greats.

#4 Brad Keselowski (Age: 40)

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Brad Keselowski, currently drives the #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for RFK Racing, a team he also co-owns. He had an impressive campaign both as a driver and owner in the last two years.

The 40-year-old, born on February 12, 1984, remains a key competitor for his team and continues to be a championship contender. Keselowski’s driving style and adaptability keep him in the mix for wins year after year.

#3 Michael McDowell (Age: 40)

Michael McDowell ranks third in the list. The 2025 season will mark his 17th season behind the wheel of the #71 Chevrolet ZL1 for Spire Motorsports. He has vast experience in competing in open-wheel and sports cars.

After spending the last seven seasons with Front Row Motorsports, McDowell moved to Spire for 2025. It will be interesting to see how the 2021 Daytona 500 winner will perform in his new home.

#2 AJ Allmendinger (Age: 43)

AJ Allmendinger is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series return in the #16 Chevrolet at Kaulig Racing this season after competing in the Xfinity Series last year. Known for his road course expertise and decade of experience in the series. Allmendinger remains a competitive force this season.

The 43-year-old Los Gatos, California, native has competed for several teams in his career, and his return adds depth to the field. He has earned three wins and 80 top-10 finishes in his 17-year Cup career.

#1 Denny Hamlin (Age: 44)

Denny Hamlin is the oldest full-time Cup Series driver in the 2025 season. With over a two-decade long career in the series, the veteran #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver has won almost everything but still chasing for his elusive first Cup championship.

Born on November 18, 1980, in Tampa, Florida, Hamlin remains one of the sport’s elite drivers in 2025. Along with competing as a driver for JGR, he also co-owns 23XI Racing with basketball legend Michael Jordan.

