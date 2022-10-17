5 recent times NASCAR drivers fought on track

The NASCAR Cup Series, just like any other top genre of motorsport in the world, comes with its own set of highs and lows. From visiting Victory Lane one weekend to crashing out of a race the next, drivers are often seen riding an emotional rollercoaster throughout the season, often dictated by their performances. Given the nature of their day jobs and the high-risk, adrenaline-filled situations they regularly find themselves in, it is not uncommon for a driver to break out of his emotions outside the car.

The highest echelon in stock car racing is where this is most evident, with up to 40 drivers racing towards a singular goal each weekend. NASCAR, being a self-policing sport as long as exceptionally aggressive moves aren't made on track, is also one reason why this allows drivers and crew to express themselves freely on and off the track as compared to other genres of motorsport.

There have been numerous instances of payback and retaliation in the history of the sport, both from behind the wheel of the car and after getting out of it.

Five times NASCAR drivers fought on the track

Here are five memorable fights that have broken out in NASCAR over the years:

#5 Cole Custer vs. John Hunter Nemechek

A current NASCAR Cup Series driver for Stewart-Haas Racing, Cole Custer had his moment of fame when the 24-year-old famously got into a brawl with John Hunter Nemechek in 2016. Both drivers were driving in the junior NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the time, and were part of a photo-finish at the line, but with a slight twist.

The race was held at the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park where John Hunter Nemechek and Custer battled for the lead in the final laps. Nemechek was seen bumping Custer into the final corner and dragging him into the fence as the duo crossed the line. This led to the latter tackling John Hunter, as he was declared the winner by a fraction of a second.

#4 Daniel Suarez vs. Michael McDowell

Driving for Trackhouse Racing and Front Row Motorsports respectively, Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell are seen as relatively calm individuals off the track. The duo, however, did come together once in 2019.

Suarez and McDowell exchanged blows at Phoenix Raceway during qualifying after McDowell held Suarez up on his qualifying attempt, while the latter tried to retaliate by spinning McDowell out. The altercation reached its tipping point where both drivers got physical with each other before their teams intervened.

#3 Jeff Gordon vs. Brad Keselowski

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon and Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski also have a history of violence on the track, as the duo were seen involved in a brawl at Texas Motor Speedway in 2014.

The situation was instigated when Keselowski overtook Gordon on track, and gave the latter a flat tire after making contact. This led to Jeff Gordon's championship bid taking a significant hit. Post-race, Gordon walked up to Keselowski's car on pit road, with the resulting brawl ungulfing crew members from both teams.

#2 Kyle Busch vs. Joey Logano

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano famously came to blows at Dover International Speedway in 2016, which left Busch with a bloody forehead and the media with a lot of headlines.

Battling for third place on the final lap of the race, Logano was seen pulling a move on Kyle Busch that was somewhat similar to what he did this year with William Byron. The contact resulted in the latter spinning out of contention for the win. Angry after he got out of the car, Busch decided to take matters into his own hands as he approached Logano on pit road and punch the #22 Ford driver.

After being separated by crew members, the #18 Toyota driver was seen with blood coming out of his forehead.

#1 Bubba Wallace Jr. vs. Kyle Larson﻿

Although not the biggest brawl NASCAR has seen over the years, the most recent and notable entry in this list comes in the form of 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace Jr. and Hendrick Motorsport's Kyle Larson.

The duo were seen coming to blows on the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend, after which Bubba Wallace Jr. seemed to lose his cool with Larson's on-track ettiquette. Larson was seen crowding Wallace Jr. up the track, forcing him into the wall, which was met with a retaliatory dump from the #45 Toyota driver.

After exiting their respective cars, Wallace Jr. also pushed and shoved Larson as a show of displeasure, with polarizing reactions from the fans.

NASCAR will go live from Miami Homestead Speedway next weekend for the second Round of 8 race this season.

