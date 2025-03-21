5 rising stars who could dominate NASCAR in the future ft. Josh Berry

NASCAR has seen a plethora of young, up-and-coming talent rise through the ranks of the sport's top three major series. While there have been many who have dazzled, only a few have stood out among the rest.

Ad

Every few years, youngsters develop into some of the star talent in NASCAR. Kyle Larson, for instance, didn't make the playoffs until his third full-time NASCAR season but would be a dominant driver and a Cup champion by 2021. Christopher Bell, meanwhile, burst onto the Cup scene in 2021 and made his first Championship 4 appearance by 2022.

So, who's that next crop of rising stars, about to prove themselves as top contenders? We'll take a look at five of NASCAR's current rising stars.

Ad

Trending

#1 Josh Berry

NASCAR: Pennzoil 400 - Source: Imagn NASCAR: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Imagn

In just his 53rd career Cup Series start, Josh Berry became a winner in the NASCAR Cup Series last weekend in Las Vegas. The driver of the #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford is amid only his second full-time Cup Series season.

Ad

At 34, Berry is far from the youngest driver in NASCAR today. However, the Tennessee native didn't get a chance to really prove himself until he began driving part-time for Jr. Motorsports in the Xfinity Series in 2021. Now, with a win and driving for the famous Wood Brothers with the Team Penske alliance, Berry looks to be one of NASCAR's biggest new stars.

#2 Zane Smith

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Zane Smith put the NASCAR world on notice when he became the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion in 2022. Now, amid his second year in the Cup Series, the driver of the #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford could be a force to be reckoned with.

Ad

In his rookie campaign with Spire Motorsports last year, Smith recorded two top fives, including a runner-up at Nashville. This season, Smith has recorded solid finishes of ninth at Phoenix and 11th at Atlanta. If Smith can continue putting together quality runs, the future of NASCAR might be here sooner than you know.

#3 Carson Hocevar

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

In just 48 Cup Series starts, Carson Hocevar has quickly shown he has potential. The driver of the #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet recently finished runner-up at Atlanta and has shown speed throughout the 2025 campaign.

Ad

Spire Motorsports is far from the best team in the Cup garage, so the fact that the 22-year-old has put them in contention to win on multiple occasions says something about his talent. Prior to the Cup Series, Hocevar won four races in the CRAFSTMAN Truck Series. Whether it's with Spire or a different team in the future, it may only be a matter of time before Hocevar becomes a regular contender.

Ad

#4 Noah Gragson

NASCAR: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Imagn

Since breaking onto the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series scene full-time in 2017, it was evident Noah Gragson had talent. Since then, the driver of the #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford has won 13 Xfinity Series races.

Ad

Amid his third season with FRM, Gragson is still seeking his first Cup victory. While he's been around for a while, Gragson is relatively new to the Cup scene. With a team like FRM that has made significant improvements in performance over the last few years, Gragson has the potential to be a force in the Cup Series.

#5 Connor Zilisch

NASCAR: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Imagn

Since winning in his Xfinity Series debut last year at Watkins Glen, Connor Zilisch has made it known he's going to be a contender in NASCAR in the years to come. Amid his rookie season in the Xfinity Series, the driver of the #88 Jr. Motorsports Chevrolet already has two wins.

The 18-year-old has quickly made a name for himself and it's only a matter of time before he's a full-time Cup driver. When that happens, there's no telling how dominant Zilisch could be in a top-notch Cup car.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback