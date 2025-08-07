5 standout NASCAR paint schemes grab attention ahead of Watkins Glen 2025

By Hiten Dutta
Published Aug 07, 2025 13:39 GMT
Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from Iowa to its next destination at Watkins Glen International in New York. The 2.45-mile road course features eight turns and multiple elevation changes during the lap, particularly through the Esses section. The track is renowned for its high-speed layout and flowing design, demanding car control and driving skills, with minimal margin for error.

NASCAR races on the short layout of this course, not the longer 3.4-mile road course, which includes the 'Boot section' as well. The sport has been racing at this track annually since 1964. It has also hosted Formula One racing for two decades, from 1961 to 1980. Besides NASCAR and F1, the track has also hosted other racing series like the IndyCar and IMSA.

The event this weekend is expected to be jam-packed with an enthralling atmosphere. Several teams have introduced special liveries for the weekend. Let us look at five standout paint schemes grabbing attention ahead of Watkins Glen 2025.

Trending

#5. Brad Keselowski's No. 6 Nexlizet Ford

Brad Keselowski is all set to take a special-looking car for this weekend in New York. It features pink and white as primary colors with inserts of yellow. The car has graphics all around with Nexlizet as the main sponsor for the weekend.

Keselowski is ranked 19th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings and hopes to win a race out of the remaining three to qualify for the playoffs.

#4. Todd Gilliland's No. 34 Overplay Ford

Todd Gilliland is all set to take an attractive-looking car for the Watkins Glen race this Sunday. His car features a combination of pink and purple with inserts of multiple other colors that enhance the look. Overplay is the primary sponsor for the No. 34 team for the weekend.

Gilliland finished 34th during the last race at Iowa and would look to deliver a strong performance this weekend at the Glen.

#3. Ross Chastain's No.1 Busch Light Chevrolet

Ross Chastain is gonna take the field this Sunday at the Watkins Glen race with a special car donning an interesting livery. His car features a mix of white and light blue shades with graphics of mountains and valleys, giving it a chilly vibe. It has Busch Light as the primary sponsor for the weekend.

Chastain is ranked 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series for this season, scoring 544 points so far.

#2. Noah Gragson's No. 4 A&W Root Beer Ford

Noah Gragson will grab a lot of eyes this weekend due to his special livery for the weekend. The No. 4 car has a combination of brown, white, and orange colors around its body that gives a retro look. The team has All-American Food as the title sponsor for the weekend.

Gragson is ranked 34th in the Cup Series this season and finished the last Cup race at Iowa in 29th position.

#1. Bubba Wallace's No. 23 McDonald's Toyota

Bubba Wallace has arguably the best-looking car for the next race weekend at Watkins Glen. It features shades of pink all around the car and burger cartoons along the side, which give a unique outlook to the overall theme. The car features McDonald's as the primary sponsor for the weekend.

Bubba Wallace finds himself ranked tenth in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, and he has already qualified for the playoffs with his recent win at the Brickyard 400.

About the author
Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.

Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.

Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.

As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts.

