5 standout NASCAR paint schemes grabbing attention ahead of Richmond Cup race 2025

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from Watkins Glen to its next destination at the Richmond Raceway for the next Cup Series race on the calendar. The 0.75-mile D-shaped oval track is renowned for its traditionally tight and competitive racing, which tests the driver's skill and temperament. The Richmond Raceway has hosted a Cup Series annually since 1955.It is one of the few tracks on the NASCAR calendar that hosts two Cup Series races in a year, one in the fall and one in the spring; this year, however, is an exception. The race on Sunday is expected to deliver an enthralling experience after Shane Van Gisbergen took his fourth victory of the season last weekend at Watkins Glen.Several teams have introduced special liveries for the weekend. Let us now look at five standout paint schemes grabbing attention ahead of the Cook Out 400 race.#5. Kyle Busch's No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 'Rowdy' Kyle Busch is all set to take the field with a special livery on his car during the Cup series race at Richmond. It features matte Black as the primary colour with graphics of Red and White on the side that enhance the look. Busch's car features Rebel Bourbon as the primary sponsor for the weekend.The Richard Childress Racing team driver is currently ranked 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series and hopes to win one of the two remaining races to seal his spot in the NASCAR playoffs.#4. Ty Dillon's No. 10 Sea Best Chevrolet View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTy Dillon is all set to take a special car for the next Cup Series race this weekend. His car features White as the background colour with multiple graphics added around the car, and a green and red strip running around the side of the car. The No. 10 team has Sea Best as its main sponsor for the Cook Out 400 race.Ty Dillon finished 30th during the last Cup Series race at Watkins Glen and is currently ranked 32nd in the NASCAR Cup Series.#3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s No. 47 Ram Self Storage Chevrolet View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRicky Stenhouse Jr. will participate in the Cook Out 400 race this weekend with an attractive-looking paint scheme on his car. His car features shades of green throughout its body with a Bison graphic on the side. The team has Ram Self Storage as the title sponsor for the weekend.Stenhouse Jr. finds himself ranked 26th in the current Cup Series rankings, scoring 420 points so far.#2. Alex Bowman's No. 48 Ally Chevrolet View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlex Bowman will take the field this weekend with one of the most attractive-looking cars on the grid. Bowman's car features a dark aesthetic, Purple and Black coloured livery. The No. 48 team boasts Ally as the primary sponsor for this weekend at Richmond.Bowman finished 20th during the last Cup Series race at Watkins Glen and is currently ranked ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings, scoring 644 points so far.#1. Noah Gragson's No. 4 ArmorGuard Ford View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNoah Gragson will drive the most attractive-looking car this weekend at the Richmond Raceway. Gragson's car features an eye-catching livery with the combination of Orange and Blue colours, with a warrior graphic on the side of the car. The team has ArmorGuard as the main sponsor for this weekend.The Front Row Motorsports driver is currently ranked 33rd in the NASCAR Cup Series and hopes to end the season on a high note.