5 standout NASCAR paint schemes grabbing attention ahead of Richmond Cup race 2025

By Hiten Dutta
Published Aug 14, 2025 14:11 GMT
Syndication: The Progress-Index - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Progress-Index - Source: Imagn

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from Watkins Glen to its next destination at the Richmond Raceway for the next Cup Series race on the calendar. The 0.75-mile D-shaped oval track is renowned for its traditionally tight and competitive racing, which tests the driver's skill and temperament. The Richmond Raceway has hosted a Cup Series annually since 1955.

It is one of the few tracks on the NASCAR calendar that hosts two Cup Series races in a year, one in the fall and one in the spring; this year, however, is an exception. The race on Sunday is expected to deliver an enthralling experience after Shane Van Gisbergen took his fourth victory of the season last weekend at Watkins Glen.

Several teams have introduced special liveries for the weekend. Let us now look at five standout paint schemes grabbing attention ahead of the Cook Out 400 race.

#5. Kyle Busch's No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet

The 'Rowdy' Kyle Busch is all set to take the field with a special livery on his car during the Cup series race at Richmond. It features matte Black as the primary colour with graphics of Red and White on the side that enhance the look. Busch's car features Rebel Bourbon as the primary sponsor for the weekend.

The Richard Childress Racing team driver is currently ranked 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series and hopes to win one of the two remaining races to seal his spot in the NASCAR playoffs.

#4. Ty Dillon's No. 10 Sea Best Chevrolet

Ty Dillon is all set to take a special car for the next Cup Series race this weekend. His car features White as the background colour with multiple graphics added around the car, and a green and red strip running around the side of the car. The No. 10 team has Sea Best as its main sponsor for the Cook Out 400 race.

Ty Dillon finished 30th during the last Cup Series race at Watkins Glen and is currently ranked 32nd in the NASCAR Cup Series.

#3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s No. 47 Ram Self Storage Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will participate in the Cook Out 400 race this weekend with an attractive-looking paint scheme on his car. His car features shades of green throughout its body with a Bison graphic on the side. The team has Ram Self Storage as the title sponsor for the weekend.

Stenhouse Jr. finds himself ranked 26th in the current Cup Series rankings, scoring 420 points so far.

#2. Alex Bowman's No. 48 Ally Chevrolet

Alex Bowman will take the field this weekend with one of the most attractive-looking cars on the grid. Bowman's car features a dark aesthetic, Purple and Black coloured livery. The No. 48 team boasts Ally as the primary sponsor for this weekend at Richmond.

Bowman finished 20th during the last Cup Series race at Watkins Glen and is currently ranked ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings, scoring 644 points so far.

#1. Noah Gragson's No. 4 ArmorGuard Ford

Noah Gragson will drive the most attractive-looking car this weekend at the Richmond Raceway. Gragson's car features an eye-catching livery with the combination of Orange and Blue colours, with a warrior graphic on the side of the car. The team has ArmorGuard as the main sponsor for this weekend.

The Front Row Motorsports driver is currently ranked 33rd in the NASCAR Cup Series and hopes to end the season on a high note.

About the author
Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.

Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.

Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.

As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts.

Edited by Mitali
