5 standout NASCAR paint schemes to watch at the 2025 Bristol playoff Cup race

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from the World Wide Technology Raceway in Illinois to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the next playoff race on the calendar. The Bass Pro Shops Night race at Bristol will be the last of the three playoff races before the round of 12 is decided. The 0.533-mile oval circuit is famous for its intense and close-quarters racing.The circuit is nicknamed &quot;The Last Great Colosseum&quot; due to its unique and intimate atmosphere. The layout of the track often results in banging and beating of the cars due to close racing and memorable finishes. This weekend's race will be crucial for the drivers in their journey further into the season, after Denny Hamlin clinched victory last weekend at Illinois.Several teams have introduced special liveries for the weekend. Let us now look at five standout NASCAR paint schemes to watch at the 2025 Bristol playoff Cup race.#5. Kyle Busch's No. 8 Lucas Oil ChevroletRichard Childress Racing's Instagram Story via Instagram/@rcrracingKyle Busch will drive a special car during this weekend's race at Bristol. His car features Blue as the primary colour, with White and Red inserts. The No. 8 car has Lucas Oil as its primary sponsor for the Bass Pro Shops Night race this weekend.Kyle Busch failed to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs this season and is currently ranked 20th in the Cup Series standings.#4. Denny Hamlin's No. 11 King's Hawaiian Toyota View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDenny Hamlin is all set to drive a special-looking car during the Cup Series race this weekend. Hamlin's car features Orange as the primary colour and Blue as the secondary colour, with graphics of Pretzels all around the body. The No.11 team has King's Hawaiian as the main sponsor for the weekend.Denny Hamlin won the last race at Illinois and currently leads the NASCAR Cup Series rankings, with five victories this season.#3. Austin Dillon's No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/ Winchester Chevrolet View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAustin Dillon will take the field with a special-looking car for the Cup Series race this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. His car features a special paint scheme embodying the flag of the United States. The No. 3 car has Bass Pro Shops and Winchester as its title sponsors for the race this weekend.Austin Dillon is currently ranked 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series this season and hopes for a strong performance this weekend to secure his spot in the Round of 12.#2. Shane Van Gisbergen's No. 88 Wendy's Chevrolet View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShane Van Gisbergen will drive one of the most attractive-looking cars on the grid this weekend. Gisbergen's car features a special paint scheme with a gradient of Orange, Yellow, and Purple shades throughout the body, with graphics of a burger on the side. The No. 88 team has Wendy's as the primary sponsor for the Bass Pro Shops Night race at Bristol.Shane Van Gisbergen finds himself ranked 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings. He hopes for a strong performance this weekend to secure his place in the Round of 12 after an incredible performance in the regular season.#1. Alex Bowman's No. 48 Ally Racing Chevrolet View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlex Bowman will drive arguably the most attractive-looking car on the grid during this weekend's race at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Bowman's car features a unique paint scheme with Grey, Pink, and Purple colours, with a graphic of a skyscraper on the side of the body. The No. 48 team has Ally Racing as the title sponsor for the weekend.Bowman is currently ranked 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings and finished 26th during the last race at Illinois.