5 teams that can buy Tony Stewart and SHR’s NASCAR charters for 2025

Stewart-Haas Racing co-owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas recently announced that the team would be closing shop at the end of the season. The team also confirmed that both the Cup and Xfinity outfits will run their final season this year.

The announcement from SHR hasn't surprised fans as it was long rumored that Stewart and Haas would be shutting down the team. There is plenty of interest concerning what the future holds for the SHR drivers, however, there is more intrigue surrounding the destination of the four charters.

Expand Tweet

Trending

There are many suitors for the four charters as the SHR's shutdown has lowered the price. Three Cup Series teams are heavy favorites to buy the charter, while the future of the fourth charter remains uncertain.

RFK Racing might be out of the race as team co-owner Brad Keselowski has openly conceded that he is $30 million short of buying a charter. JTG Daugherty also seems to be not in contention for a charter trade.

Expand Tweet

Let us take a look at five teams in the mix to buy Tony Stewart's Cup Series charters.

5 Teams that can buy Tony Stewart's NASCAR charters

#5 Legacy Motor Club

The Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher-owned NASCAR Cup team was previously reported as one of the teams interested in buying a charter. However, Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass doesn't expect Legacy Motor Club to be in contention for an SHR charter.

The newest Toyota team has a better shot at scooping up Tony Stewart's fourth charter compared to the teams not mentioned in the list.

#4 Richard Childress Racing

The organization owned by decorated NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is reportedly interested in purchasing a third charter. The Athletic reporter Jordan Bianchi suggested that the team is interested in Noah Gragson, and could expand into the three-car operation to house the third driver.

If Childress makes the move, Tony Stewart's fourth charter could be heading towards RCR.

#3 23XI Racing

The Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin co-owned team has invested a lot into their Cup Series team and recently inaugurated a new race shop named 'Airspeed'. The State-of-the-art facility can house a three-car operation.

Pockrass reports that 23XI Racing is one of the three teams expected to buy a charter from SHR. As to the driver of the third entry, Corey Heim is high on the list to join the Cup Series ranks.

#2 Trackhouse Racing

The Justin Marks-led organization is also reported as one of the three prospective buyers in the SHR charter trade. Trackhouse Racing is keen on expanding as it would allow the team to field one of their contracted drivers in the third car.

Xfinity driver Shane van Gisbergen is a strong contender, while Zane Smith, currently on loan to Spire Motorsports, is also a contender for the ride.

#1 Front Row Motorsports

The Bob Jenkins-owned team had previously expressed interest in expanding its Cup Series operation. After Tony Stewart confirmed that SHR would shut down at the end of the season, Front Row Motorsports announced that it would be expanding into a three-car operation for 2025.

Expand Tweet

Todd Gilliland is working towards signing an extension with FRM, as his experienced teammate Michael McDowell is set to part ways with the team at the end of the season. This leaves the team with two seats to fill for the upcoming season.