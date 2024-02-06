5 things about Bristol Motor Speedway you need to know

Bristol Motor Speedway is a concrete colosseum carved into the Tennessee hills, previously recognized as Bristol International Raceway and Bristol Raceway. Constructed in 1960, it initially measured precisely half a mile.

However, a reconfiguration in 1969 extended the track to its current length of 0.533 miles, making it the second-shortest track on the NASCAR circuit. Notably, Bristol Motor Speedway boasts the largest seating capacity in NASCAR, accommodating up to 160,000 spectators.

Bristol Motor Speedway has earned a prominent spot on the NASCAR schedule due to its unique characteristics, featuring exceptionally steep banking, a fully concrete surface, dual pit roads, varying turn radii and stadium-style seating. Notably, it has been recognized as one of the loudest tracks in NASCAR.

Here are five things to know:

1- It's the Last Great Colosseum remaining

Bristol Motor Speedway was nicknamed "The Last Great Colosseum" for a reason. With its incredibly steep banking (24-28 degrees) and tight racing quarters, Bristol creates an intense, gladiator-like atmosphere for both drivers and fans. The proximity of the stands to the track also contributes to the electric feeling, making it one of the most exciting tracks in NASCAR.

2- Concrete battleground

Concrete tracks are just 0.533 miles long with turns banked 24-28 degrees - steeper than most amusement park coasters. This creates close racing, bump-and-run tactics and constant action.

Unlike most other NASCAR tracks, which are paved with asphalt, Bristol's surface is concrete. This makes for a rougher, more abrasive track that can be tough on the tires, but it also creates great racing with multiple grooves and lines for drivers to choose from.

3- Twice the Thrill: Two Cup Series races each year

Bristol Motor Speedway hosts two NASCAR Cup Series races each year. The Food City Dirt Race, held in the spring, is the only dirt race on the Cup Series schedule. The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, held in the fall, is one of the most popular races of the year under the lights.

4- Bump and Run Racing

It is known for its "bump and run" racing. Due to the close quarters and concrete surface, Bristol racing often devolves into "bump and run" tactics, where drivers use their bumpers to move each other out of the way, nudging each other to gain position.

5- More Than Racing

Bristol Motor Speedway is more than just a NASCAR track. The Bristol complex also includes a drag strip, amphitheater and campground. So, there's plenty to see and do for race fans and non-race fans alike.

Unlike typical race tracks with large infield video screens, Bristol Motor Speedway elevates the experience with the Colossus Video Screen. Positioned above the center of the infield and supported by cables connected to grandstand towers, this four-sided technological marvel provides a high-definition, unobstructed view for all spectators.