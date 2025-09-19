5 things that could decide the 2025 NASCAR Round of 12 at New Hampshire, Kansas, and Charlotte Roval

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is heading into the next round of playoffs, the Round of 12, starting this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This round is set to be a rollercoaster where three very different racetracks—New Hampshire, Kansas Speedway, and the Charlotte Motor Speedway (Roval)—will test the adaptability and poise of the remaining championship contenders.

The above-mentioned racetracks present their own unique set of challenges, and history shows that drivers who master these nuances often gain the upper hand in advancing to the semi-final round of NASCAR playoffs, the Round of 8. After three races, the field will go from 12 to eight.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key factors that could decide the outcome of the NASCAR Round of 12.

Five things that could shape the 2025 NASCAR Round of 12 playoffs

#1 Track Position at New Hampshire

Located in Loudon, New Hampshire, the 1.058-mile-long oval-shaped flat track often races more like a short track. Braking zones, corner entry, and tire management are going to be important here. Passing for the lead is likely to be difficult, which puts extra weight on qualifying and pit strategy.

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell have long been masters at managing flat tracks. Both the NASCAR drivers have won multiple times. The #19 JGR driver had shown brilliance here in the past, so Chase Briscoe, who is behind the wheel of #19, can be treated this weekend. For drivers weaker on flat ovals, this race could be a trap.

#2 Brake Management at New Hampshire

At New Hampshire’s 1.058-mile flat track, braking is as important as horsepower. Overworking the brakes during the long green-flag runs can lead to fade late in the race. Drivers like 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, who excel at managing equipment over time, could thrive, while aggressive drivers may pay the price in the final laps.

#3 Aerodynamic at Kansas Speedway

Located in Kansas City, Kansas, the 1.5-mile-long track is arguably one of the best intermediate racetracks on the schedule, offering multiple grooves, progressive banking, and long green-flag runs. The track’s layout benefits more the organizations with more aerodynamic speed.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has been dominant here with multiple victories. 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick has also shown strong results on intermediate tracks in recent seasons and can be a big threat for others.

#4 The Charlotte Motor Speedway (ROVAL) Wild Card

Located in Concord, North Carolina, the 2.320-mile-long road course has produced a chaotic race. With tight corners, heavy braking zones, and walls just inches away, one mistake can ruin championship hopes.

Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen is again the favorite on road courses, but veteran Chase Elliott can also pull a victory here.

#5 The elimination pressure and risk-taking ability

Being just a few points above or below the playoff cut-off line creates high pressure. Drivers like Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, and Tyler Reddick near that line will likely gamble more (aggressive strategies, riskier tire strategy, pushing harder early), which increases both potential reward and chance of disaster.

Conversely, drivers like Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell, who have comfortable points, might aim more for solid finishes rather than wins, hoping others make mistakes.

