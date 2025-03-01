5 things to know about Red Bull-sponsored Connor Zilisch ahead of his NASCAR Cup Series debut

Connor Zilisch is about to take a big step in his racing career. The 18-year-old will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), driving the No. 87 Red Bull car. At a young age, he has already won races in sports cars, stock cars, and karting.

Zilisch has impressed many big names in NASCAR, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Larson. He took pole position in his very first NASCAR Truck Series race and won his Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen. Here are five interesting facts about NASCAR’s rising star.

#5. Connor Zilisch is only 18 years old

Connor Zilisch may be young, but he already has years of racing experience on his track record. In January 2024, Trackhouse Racing signed him to a multi-year development deal. Team owner Justin Marks has followed his career since his karting days and sees great potential in him.

“I have watched Connor grow from a youngster racing go-karts at the Trackhouse Motorplex to an up-close seat as he beat all of us in the Trans-Am race at VIR (Virginia International Raceway) a few months ago,” Marks said in a Trackhouse Racing statement.

Since signing with Trackhouse, Zilisch has raced in different series like IMSA, ARCA, Trans-Am, and Xfinity. The team plans to help him develop at a steady pace so he is fully ready for the top level. While the details of his contract are not public, he has already made over $100,000 in prize money and sponsorships.

#4. He Has won races in multiple race formats

Connor Zilisch won four out of ten MX-5 Cup races in 2023 and was named Rookie of the Year in 2022. He has also won five Trans-Am Series TA2 races, a CARS Tour Pro Late Model race, and multiple karting championships.

Along with stock car and sports car racing, Zilisch has also competed in endurance racing. He was part of the team that won the prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in the LMP2 class with Era Motorsport in 2024.

#3. He was the first American to win the FIA Karting Academy trophy

In 2020, Connor Zilisch made history by becoming the first American to win the CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy. This series is one of the top karting championships in Europe and is often a stepping stone to Formula 1.

“The kid is good,” said former F1 driver and CART champion Juan Pablo Montoya (via Red Bull). “You see what he’s done. If he would have stayed in Europe, he probably would have had the progression to where Sebastian (Montoya’s son) is.”

The North Carolina native had already built a good reputation in karting before this win. In 2017, he won the Mini Rock World Championship in Italy at just 11 years old. By 2020, he was competing against the best young drivers from 33 different countries in the FIA Karting Academy Trophy.

#2. He took the pole in his first NASCAR Truck Series race

Connor Zilisch made a strong impression in his first NASCAR Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas. He took the pole position with a record-breaking lap, beating the time set by Ross Chastain in 2023. His performance caught the attention of NASCAR veterans, including Kyle Larson.

“For those who wonder whether truck pole-sitter Connor Zilisch is for real, I present this from Kyle Larson: ‘It’ll be more of the same tomorrow as long as nobody runs through him,’” tweeted NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass.

#1. His coming to NASCAR was unconventional

Unlike many American drivers who climb the ranks through stock car racing, Zilisch started in karting. In 2017, he won the Mini Rock World Championship in Italy, and in 2020, he became the first American to win the FIA Karting Academy Trophy, a major European competition that has produced future Formula 1 drivers. He, however, chose to turn down F1 and joined NASCAR instead.

Trackhouse Racing’s Justin Marks noticed Zilisch’s performance and signed him to a multi-year development deal in 2024. Speaking about what makes Zilisch special, Marks said (via Red Bull),

“There are so many kids that have talent. It’s like just going fast isn’t going to get it done anymore. To me, it’s the rate of adaptability. How fast is he able to learn new situations with new cars and new tracks? His rate of adaptability is really what stands out with him.”

For Connor Zilisch, a turning point in his career was when he met NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick. At the time, Zilisch was teammates with Harvick’s son, Keelan, in a go-kart team. Harvick saw something special in him and helped arrange a test with a Trans-Am TA2 team. That opportunity led to full-time rides in sports cars and, eventually, stock cars.

