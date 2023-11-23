In the world of motorsports, some drivers become synonymous with a particular racing discipline; Michael Schumacher with Formula 1, Valentino Rossi with MotoGP, Scott Dixon with IndyCar, and Shane van Gisbergen with Supercars.

However, the New Zealand native is looking to expand his horizons and make a full-time move to NASCAR. The 34-year-old has firmly cemented his place as a legend in Australian touring car racing.

With three Supercar championships and over 80 race wins to his name, the 34-year-old has conquered Australian touring car racing. But based on his incredible performance, Van Gisbergen has proven he has both the skill and bravery to succeed in America's most popular racing series.

Here are five things one can look forward to once he makes the full switch to NASCAR.

#1. Stunning NASCAR debut promises more of the same

Clipsal 500 V8 Supercars - Race Two

Shane van Gisbergen first teased the NASCAR world in 2023, competing in one race as part of Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 initiative. The program aims to give accomplished international drivers a taste of Cup Series racing.

At the Chicago Street Course race, Van Gisbergen shocked everyone by winning on his NASCAR Trackhouse Racing debut, navigating the conditions beautifully, making a decisive pass on Kevin Harvick to take the lead, and holding off Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon over the closing laps to claim the checkered flag.

Van Gisbergen also performed well on the Indianapolis Road Course race, with a top-10 finish in his second NASCAR series racing start.

#2. Supercars dominance into NASCAR success

2023 Supercars Championship - Repco Bathurst 1000: Race

Since his Supercars debut in 2007, van Gisbergen has evolved into the most dominant driver of his generation. He claimed his first Supercars Championship title in 2016 with the Red Bull Holden Racing Team.

In the very same year as his first Supercars Championship title in 2016, a switch to Triple Eight Race Engineering was made by Shane, powering him to back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022. In total, the Auckland native has amassed over 80 race wins and 176 podium finishes.

Van Gisbergen's ability to consistently run up front and win races year after year demonstrates his rare talent behind the wheel. These skills should directly translate to finding success in the ultra-competitive NASCAR milieu.

#3. Adapting to new challenges in America

Of course, moving full-time to NASCAR brings many new challenges that even an experienced racer like Van Gisbergen will need to adapt to.

The most obvious is transitioning to racing predominantly on ovals rather than road courses. In his two Cup starts, the Kiwi has only run on left and right turns. He will need to become comfortable with high-speed pack racing at tracks like Talladega and Daytona.

He'll also face a grueling 36-race schedule against drivers with decades of stock car experience. While he proved he could win in wet conditions, performing consistently week-in and week-out may take time to master.

#4. 2023 part-time schedule key to full-time move

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200

Before going all-in on a full NASCAR Cup season, Shane van Gisbergen is smartly taking an intermediate step. He recently signed a deal with Trackhouse Racing to compete part-time again in 2023.

The arrangement will see Van Gisbergen race a partial schedule in the Cup Series for Project 91. He'll also run select races in the Xfinity and Truck Series to gain more stock car experience.

This part-time program will be the perfect bridge for Van Gisbergen between Supercars and eventually moving full time.

#5. Van Gisbergen's star power: A big win for NASCAR

There are certainly no guarantees that Shane van Gisbergen will become a star when he transitions full-time to NASCAR. But based on his incredible talent and impressively quick adaptation so far, he has a very strong chance.

And if Van Gisbergen can replicate even a fraction of his Supercars success, it will be a huge win for NASCAR. He brings genuine star power and a massive fanbase from Australia and New Zealand.

Next year's schedule will provide a glimpse of what Van Gisbergen can do in NASCAR.

