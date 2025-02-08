5 things about NASCAR Hall of Famer Ricky Rudd you didn’t know

Ricky Rudd was one of NASCAR's toughest and most consistent drivers, racing for over 30 years and proving his skill and ability to adapt to different tracks. Competing against legends like Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, and Jeff Gordon, he made his mark despite such fierce competition.

While many fans know about his career wins, some of his most incredible moments remain lesser-known. Here are five things about Ricky Rudd that you might not know.

#1. He Held NASCAR’s Ironman Record for Over a Decade

Ricky Rudd competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for 33 seasons, 26 of them full-time. From 1981 to 2005, he made 788 consecutive starts, setting a NASCAR record that stood until Jeff Gordon broke it in 2015. During this streak, Rudd won at least one race per season for 16 straight years (1983–1998).

Trending

Reflecting on this milestone, Rudd told Autoweek:

“Nobody ever thought about me getting to this point. We’d run partial schedules in the late ’70s but didn’t have enough money to run them all. That’s why DiGard looked so good at the time. It had been a struggle, running for my father and for Junie Donlavey. I planned to make this a career but never expected to run 31 years, 25 of them without missing a race.”

#2. He Won His First Crown Jewel Race at the 1997 Brickyard 400

Throughout his career, Ricky Rudd came close to winning NASCAR’s most prestigious races, but the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, and Southern 500 eluded him. However, in 1997, he secured a major victory at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Rudd took the lead under caution with 14 laps to go and held off Bobby Labonte on two late-race restarts to seal the win. Given his near misses in other big races, this victory became a defining moment in his career. Looking back on the race, he shared,

“Certainly there was a lot of pride knowing that deep down we accomplished some pretty big things that day. It wasn’t supposed to happen. I guess you sort of get cold to it and move on to the next race. Nobody has a chance to enjoy their victories because you move right on to the next stage, which might be a test the next day. You don’t have a chance to enjoy it too much.” (via Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

#3. He Was One of NASCAR’s Most Successful Owner-Drivers

After Alan Kulwicki won the 1992 championship as an owner-driver, Ricky Rudd launched Rudd Performance Motorsports in 1994. His first win as an owner-driver came at the Slick 50 300 in New Hampshire, a chaotic race with 17 caution flags. On the final restart, Rudd held off Dale Earnhardt to take the win.

In total, he won six races while running his own team before shutting it down in 1999. Reflecting on the experience, he said,

“I happened to be the benefactor of a good team we put together, but we were able to come back and win after shutting that team down. That was a first-time winner.” (via Yahoo Sports)

#4. He Taped His Eyes Open to Race in the 1984 Daytona 500

Ricky Rudd’s toughness was put to the test in the 1984 Daytona 500. Just days before the race, he suffered a brutal crash in the Busch Clash, flipping multiple times and sustaining facial injuries that caused severe swelling around his eyes. Determined to race, he taped his eyes open to see clearly.

Despite his injuries, he finished seventh in the Daytona 500 and went on to win the following race in Richmond. Here's what he said about it:

“And the next thing I know, the tape came out of the toolbox, and the eyes got taped open. We went back out, and I told them, ‘That fixed it, we’re good.’” (via Hendrick Motorsports)

#5. Ricky Rudd Won a Race While Suffering From Heat Exhaustion in 1998

In the 1998 NAPA AutoCare 500 at Martinsville, Ricky Rudd endured extreme heat after his car’s cooling system failed. Temperatures inside the car soared, and he suffered from heat exhaustion and severe blisters from the overheated metal. Despite the physical toll, he powered through to claim victory, extending his streak of consecutive winning seasons to 16.

Recalling the brutal conditions, NASCAR driver Michael McDowell shared,

“It probably was only 85 degrees,” he told Autoweek, “but there had been a break for rain, and after that, the humidity was super high. Everything was sealed off in the Car of Tomorrow, and it was hot. I was a rookie, too, and wasn’t used to 500-mile races. I’m like, ‘I don’t know how these guys do it.’ It was a mental challenge, for sure.”

Ricky Rudd was officially inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on February 5, 2025, honoring his legendary career defined by grit and determination. With 23 Cup Series wins, and a record 788 consecutive starts, he has a reputation as one of the sport’s toughest competitors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback