5 times NASCAR drivers went viral for non-racing reasons

When you think of NASCAR drivers going viral, it’s usually for something that happens on the track, a dramatic crash, a photo finish, or a wild last-lap maneuver. But now and then, drivers end up in the spotlight for reasons that have nothing to do with racing at all.Whether it’s an unexpected moment caught on camera, a social media post gone wild, or just a glimpse into their everyday lives, these off-track viral moments show the human side of NASCAR’s biggest stars. Recently, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Danica Patrick has been making rounds on the internet, as she posted some pictures of herself from the Burning Man festival.On that note, let us now look at five times NASCAR drivers went viral for non-racing reasons.#5. Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s haunted house storyDale Earnhardt Jr. - Source: ImagnDale Earnhardt Jr. is already a legend on the track, but it was his ghost story that captured the internet’s attention. During an episode of his podcast, The Dale Jr. Download, he casually shared a story about being pulled from a burning Corvette by an unseen force, despite no one being there. Fans were immediately hooked, with theories and debates lighting up on Reddit and Twitter.People who weren’t even NASCAR fans were suddenly tuning in to hear more about Dale’s supposed brush with the paranormal.#4. Bubba Wallace and the garage door controversyNASCAR: Bubba Wallace- Source: ImagnIn June 2020, Bubba Wallace became the center of a national conversation because of what was found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway. A rope fashioned like a noose was discovered, sparking immediate outrage and widespread support from fellow drivers and fans.Though the FBI later determined it had been there since 2019 and wasn’t a targeted hate crime, the incident thrust Wallace into the national spotlight as a symbol of racial justice in motorsports. The viral image of drivers walking in solidarity behind his car was a powerful moment, transcending NASCAR and resonating across the country.#3. Tony Stewart punching a fanNHRA: Tony Stewart - Source: ImagnTony Stewart is no stranger to controversy, but one of his most unexpected and viral moments happened off the track, in a garage area, of all places. After a race in 2013, a fan allegedly made an inappropriate comment about Stewart's performance. Never one to back down, Stewart confronted the man, and the interaction ended with a quick jab to the chest.Footage of the incident hit social media. Some fans applauded him for standing his ground, while others criticized the aggressive move. Regardless, it made headlines across sports media.#2. Ross Chastain's watermelon smash challengeNASCAR: Ross Chastain - Source: ImagnRoss Chastain’s nickname is “The Watermelon Man,” thanks to his family’s watermelon farm in Florida. But he took that brand to the next level when he started smashing watermelons after wins, A tradition that turned into a full-on meme.In 2022, a TikTok challenge emerged where fans began smashing watermelons in creative ways to celebrate their own victories — from passing finals to getting a promotion. Chastain played along, reposting the funniest entries and even rating them.#1. Danica Patrick's pictures from the Burning Man Festival View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLong retired from NASCAR, Danica Patrick found herself trending again, this time, not for racing, but for her outfits and appearance. Recent photos of her at the Burning Man Festival, which she uploaded on Instagram, drew massive attention, with many fans commenting on how much she’s changed since her days in the driver’s seat.Many called her the &quot;sexiest racing driver in the world&quot; and appreciated her for her fitness. Patrick works as an analyst for Formula 1 racing at FOX Sports and Sky Sports.