5 unforgettable NASCAR Cup Series races that made history

NASCAR's 75+ year history has seen the sport play host to some of the most iconic races of all time. The Cup Series, in particular, has featured hundreds of hair-thin margin finishes, nail-biting championship battles and numerous iconic moments that will forever remain etched in the history books.

In this list, we take a look at few such races that could be branded as NASCAR Cup Series' greatest of all time. We've taken into acccount the weight of the impacts they produced, the margin of victory and the emotional weightage of their outcomes.

That said, follow along as we try and rank five greatest NASCAR Cup Series of all time.

#5 2007 Daytona 500

The 2007 Daytona 500 etched its name into the history books with Kevin Harvick's victory by a mere 0.02 seconds. The win stands as the closest finish in Daytona 500 history. Harvick's last-lap duel with Mark Martin capped off the dramatic finish as a massive crash ensued behind them.

#4 2015 Goody’s Headache Relief Shot 500

Martinsville Speedway witnessed mayhem during the 2015 Goody’s Headache Relief Shot 500, which left an indelible mark on the sport's history. Matt Kenseth's retaliation against Joey Logano resulted in a controversial wreck. Logano's subsequent suspension for two races added fuel to the already intense rivalry. Meanwhile, Jeff Gordon's emotional victory in what was his last win further elevated the significance of the race.

#3 1984 Talladega 500

"The Intimidator" Dale Earnhardt won what is often dubbed one of the greatest races of the 20th century. It featured 68 lead changes between 16 different drivers. Earnhardt led a pack of an iconic front seven that featured the likes of Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough, Terry Labonte, Harry Gant, Buddy Bakery and Bobby Allison.

#2 2001 Cracker Barrel 500

The 2001 Cracker Barrel 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will forever be remembered as a day of healing in NASCAR. Following the tragic passing of Dale Earnhardt at the Daytona International Speedway just two races prior, Kevin Harvick stepped into the No. 29 Chevy and delivered a performance for the ages. Harvick's maiden win not only honored Earnhardt's legacy but also signaled the dawn of a new era.

#1 2003 Carolina Dodge Dealers

The 2003 Carolina Dodge Dealers race will forever be etched in NASCAR lore for its breathtaking finish. With a margin of victory of just 0.002 seconds, Ricky Craven's triumph over Kurt Busch stands as the closest finish in NASCAR history.

As years pass by, drivers continue to etch their names in the history of the sport by delivering iconic races akin to the ones mentioned.