5 Xfinity drivers who fell short of expectations at Iowa Speedway

Sam Mayer won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Iowa Speedway, but not all of the drivers had a great day around the tri-oval circuit. 38 cars went out on the track while only 34 were able to finish the race, which was marred by nine caution periods in the 250-lap period.

The race began with Jesse Love starting from pole position, while he was unable to retain this spot when the chequered flag fell on the track, bigger storylines were coming out of the Hy-Vee Perks 250. So, let's take a look at the five drivers who did not meet expectations at the Iowa Speedway.

5 losers from the Xfinity series race at the Iowa Speedway

#5 Austin Dillon

Austin Dillon started the race in sixth and aimed to move up the road. However, the 35-year-old was tagged by Ryan Sieg, who spun him around in the first stage of the race.

The RCR driver then tried to recover some positions but did not have the pace advantage that many had reckoned he would have, despite clawing back some time. He ultimately finished 14th, while the driver who spun him around claimed a top 10 result.

#4 Justin Allgaier

Justin Allgaier was hoping to have his redemption day at the Iowa Speedway after a torrid weekend in Indianapolis. The JRM driver started 15th and finished just a solitary spot behind in 16th.

But, his race was filled with drama as he was in the top range of the timing pylon before Jesse Love took him out of contention on lap 214. This took away his chance of winning his fourth race of the season.

#3 Corey Day

Corey Day drives part-time in the Xfinity Series. The teenager has not had such a great year as he has not clinched even a solitary top-10 finish, a tale that continued at the Iowa Speedway.

The No. 17 driver started 18th and moved up the road by the end of Stage 1. But, he was unable to continue the same momentum in the following stages as he slipped down to 24th and finished a lap behind the leaders.

#2 Connor Zilisch

Connor Zilisch has been one of the biggest talking points of the 2025 Xfinity season. The 19-year-old won four of the last six races before arriving at the Iowa Speedway.

Moreover, he started on the second row and was slated by many to be the favorite for the victory. But his chance never materialised, and the JRM driver remained in the same place by the end of the 250 laps.

#1 William Sawalich

William Sawalich started on the front row alongside Jesse Love around the seven-eighth of a mile short oval. However, his trend of having a dismal race after starting on the front row continued at the Hy-Vee Perks 250.

The No. 18 driver started second but fell down the pack to fifth in the first two stages before eventually recording an 11th-place result.

