5 youngest drivers to reach 15 Cup Series wins in NASCAR history

The all‑time NASCAR Cup Series wins list features legendary racers led by Richard Petty with 200 career wins, followed by David Pearson (105) and Jeff Gordon (93). However, several drivers reached the 15th win mark earlier than others.

Ad

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch burst onto the Cup Series in 2005 and had claimed his 15th win by age 24. Gordon also broke into NASCAR at a young age and earned his 15th win just days before his 25th birthday.

Here is a list of five NASCAR drivers who won 15 Cup wins before their 30th birthday.

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott hit his 15-win mark on June 26, 2022, at the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. He was 26 years and 210 days old (Born November 28, 1995) when he achieved the feat.

Ad

Trending

He led 42 of the 300 laps and held off tough competition on the final restart to beat runner-up Kurt Busch by 0.551 seconds. He reinforced Hendrick Motorsports' streak of Nashville success at the 1.33-mile concrete track.

Joey Logano

Joey Logano (born May 24, 1990) won the FireKeepers Casino 400 at 26 years and 19 days. The No. 22 Team Penske Ford driver started from the pole and dominated by leading 139 of 200 laps, beating Chase Elliott at Michigan International Speedway.

Ad

That win also marked Logano's first points-paying victory of the 2016 season, and it locked him into the playoff field. He finished second in the championship standings, four points behind Jimmie Johnson that year.

Richard Petty

Richard Petty reached his 15th Cup Series victory on March 2, 1963 at the Piedmont Interstate Fairgrounds in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Born on July 2, 1937, the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion was 25 years and 243 days old that day, just shy of his 26th birthday. That win came early in a career that would see him rack up a record 200 wins in NASCAR's premier series.

Ad

Jeff Gordon

Jeff Gordon, born August 4, 1971, scored his 15th Cup Series win on July 28, 1996, at the DieHard 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. That made him 24 years and 359 days old at the time of the victory, just days away from turning 25.

By then, he had won 14 other Cup races in just over two seasons. The former Hendrick Motorsports star is third on the all‑time win list and by 2000, having amassed 93 wins.

Ad

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch reached his 15th Cup victory on May 2, 2009, winning the Crown Royal Presents the Russ Friedman 400 at Richmond International Raceway.

That race fell exactly on his birthday (born May 2, 1985), so he stood in Victory Lane at 24 years old. The then-Joe Gibbs Racing driver led a strong effort over 400 laps and won the race with a margin of victory of 2.751 seconds over Tony Stewart. He became one of the youngest NASCAR drivers to earn 15 Cup wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.