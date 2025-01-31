5 youngest NASCAR Cup Series drivers in 2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to begin this weekend with a preseason exhibition Clash event at Bowman Gray Stadium. This season features several young rising talents aiming to leave their mark in the sport. While experience is valuable, youth continue to play a significant role in shaping the future of NASCAR. These young prospects are eager to show their talent and potential to register their name in racing history.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five youngest drivers competing in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

5 youngest full-time NASCAR Cup drivers this season

#5 Zane Smith—25 years old

Zane Smith, a 2022 Truck Series champion, has been steadily climbing NASCAR’s top-tier series. After competing in the Truck Series, he moved to full-time in the Cup Series last year with Spire Motorsports, and now he will compete behind the wheel of the #38 Ford Front Row Motorsports this season.

Trending

Born on June 9, 1999, in Huntington Beach, California, he has established himself as a reliable driver capable of contending for strong finishes. Now at 25, he remains one of the younger full-time drivers in the field and is aiming to make his breakthrough into victory lane at Cup level.

#4 Justin Haley—25 years old

Justin Haley ranks fourth on the list as one of the youngest Cup drivers in 2025. He had a turbulent start to his Cup career, winning a Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway in 2019. Afterwards, he struggled to score consistent results.

Born on April 28, 1999, in Winamac, Indiana, the 2016 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Champion continues to push for consistency and success in 2025. He will have a new home this season, competing in the #7 Chevrolet ZL1 for Spire Motorsports.

#3 Todd Gilliland—24 years old

Todd Gilliland, son of NASCAR driver and team owner David Gilliland, is still among the youngest competitors in the Cup Series. Having made his full-time Cup debut with Front Row Motorsports in 2022, Gilliland has faced challenges adapting to the Cup level but continues to gain valuable experience.

Born on May 15, 2000, in Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, Gilliland became the youngest ARCA Menards Series race winner at the age of 15.

#2 Ty Gibbs—22 years old

Just a few months older than Hocevar, Ty Gibbs is another young driver making waves in the Cup Series. Born on October 4, 2002, in Charlotte, North Carolina, he burst onto the scene in the Xfinity Series, winning the 2022 championship before making his full-time Cup Series debut in 2023 with Joe Gibbs Racing, the team owned by grandfather Joe Gibbs.

Now heading into his third full-time season at JGR, Gibbs is continuing to develop into a formidable competitor, showing flashes of brilliance with several top-five finishes and a growing reputation as a future championship contender.

#1 Carson Hocevar—22 years old

Carson Hocevar is the youngest full-time Cup Series driver in the 2025 season. After proving himself in the NASCAR lower rank series, Hocevar transitioned to the Cup Series last year. Born on January 28, 2003, in Portage, Michigan, he drives the #77 Chevrolet ZL1 full-time for Spire Motorsports.

Known for his aggressive driving style and impressive adaptability, he has quickly become a name to watch as he continues to refine his skills at the highest echelon of the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback