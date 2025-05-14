6 drivers without a DNF in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season feat. Chase Elliott 

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is already one-third of the way complete. The circuit has completed 12 of the 36 points-paying races and has seen seven different winners so far heading into the All-Star break.

Through the first third of the 2025 campaign, many drivers have seen peaks and valleys. Some weeks, they'll see the checkered flag, but don't in other weeks when they suffer a DNF (did not finish). However, there's a handful of drivers who have seen the checkered flag in all 12 races this season. Here, we'll take a look at six drivers without a DNF this season.

6 drivers without a DNF in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season

1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Amid his sixth season with the newly-branded Hyak Motorsports, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has avoided posting any DNFs in the 2025 season. The driver of the #47 Chevrolet has scored one top five, two top 10s, and sits 15th in the points standings.

Stenhouse has raced for Hyak Motorsports since 2020 and has won two races with the team, including the 2023 Daytona 500. The team was formerly known as JTG Daugherty Racing prior to the name change ahead of this season.

2. Todd Gilliland

In his first season behind the wheel of the #34 car, Todd Gilliland has managed to keep his Front Motorsports Ford on the racetrack all season long. The former CRAFTSMAN Truck Series winner has avoided any DNFs and has six top-15 finishes after 12 races.

Gilliland has been with FRM since 2022, but piloted the #38 machine for the team the previous three seasons. He moved to the #34 car after Michael McDowell's departure and is now teammates with Zane Smith and Noah Gragson.

3. John Hunter Nemechek

John Hunter Nemechek is staying clean in his second season driving the #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota. The son of former driver Joe Nemechek hasn't registered any DNFs and sits 19th in the points standings with four top-10 finishes in 12 races this season.

Nemechek moved back up to the Cup Series in 2024 after a stint in both the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Xfinity Series. He has 11 Xfinity victories and 13 Truck wins, but still seeks his first Cup victory after 77 career starts.

4. Tyler Reddick

On the heels of winning last year's regular-season championship, Tyler Reddick is staying sharp through the early portion of 2025. The driver of the #45 has no DNFs through the first 12 races, has logged three top-five efforts, and is currently sixth in the points standings.

Reddick is amid his third full-time season with 23XI Racing. He's won five races with the team and made an appearance in the Championship 4 race last year. However, Reddick failed to win the title and finished fourth among the title contenders.

5. William Byron

Seeking his third straight Championship 4 appearance in 2025, William Byron has been able to avoid trouble. The driver of the #24 hasn't scored any DNFs through 12 races, captured a win in the Daytona 500, and sits second in the points standings.

Byron is in his eighth full-time season in the Cup Series and has spent every year with Hendrick Motorsports. He's won 14 career races, most notably back-to-back Daytona 500s in 2024 and 2025.

6. Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott is another driver who has managed to see the checkered flag in every NASCAR Cup Series race this season. The driver of the #9 hasn't posted a DNF, has tallied three top fives, and sits fourth in the points standings after 12 races.

Chase Elliott is in his 10th full-time season in the Cup Series and has spent them all with Hendrick Motorsports. The Georgia native has 19 career wins and, most notably, won the 2020 Cup Series title.

