6 NASCAR stars rocked by Road Course disasters in 2025

The 2025 NASCAR season has been nothing short of explosive — and not always in a good way. With more road course races on the calendar than ever before, fans have witnessed jaw-dropping moments, emotional rollercoasters, and in some cases, sheer chaos. For some drivers, this year’s twisty circuits brought more heartbreak than glory.

Here’s a look at six NASCAR stars who were rocked by road course disasters in 2025.

#6. Cody Ware

Cody Ware at the Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn

It was supposed to be just another gritty run through the Chicago Street Course for Cody Ware. Instead, his race ended terrifyingly. A brake failure on Turn 6 sent his car violently into the tire barrier, slamming with such force that parts of the front end got completely demolished.

Adding to the chaos, NASCAR waited more than 30 seconds to throw a caution, leaving Ware sitting vulnerable in a wrecked car. Thankfully, Ware walked away from the crash, but not without igniting a debate about driver safety.

#5. Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski at the Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn

Caught in the aftermath of Carson Hocevar's wreck during the Cup Series race in Chicago, Brad Keselowski had no time to react. His #6 Ford suffered suspension damage and was forced to retire early. Keselowski was ranked 37th after the crash race due to his unfortunate crash and lost a fair chunk of points.

The crash took out seven drivers in a pile-up, creating chaos during lap 3 of the race. Keselowski even questioned the increasing number of road course races in the NASCAR calendar after the race.

#4. Ryan Blaney

NASCAR: Ryan Blaney - Source: Imagn

Sonoma Raceway proved unforgiving for Ryan Blaney. With just laps to go, Chris Buescher made an aggressive move exiting Turn 1, clipping Blaney and sending him careening into the tire wall.

“I was the innocent bystander. There’s only so much you can do when someone gets inside your quarter panel at that speed,” Ryan Blaney said via post-race media.

The incident occurred during the final stage of the race, leaving Blaney one lap down and eventually leading to a DNF. Blaney expressed his frustration regarding the incident on his radio.

#3. Daniel Suarez

NASCAR: Daniel Suarez - Source: Imagn

Trackhouse Racing teammates clashed in a big way at Sonoma. Daniel Suárez had been running strong, poised for a top-five finish, when Ross Chastain got into the back of him in the hairpin. Suárez spun and lost all momentum. Post-race, the air was tense.

“We race hard, but that wasn’t smart,” Suarez said via post-race media.

Daniel Suarez is currently ranked 29th in the NASCAR Cup Series for this season, and with no seat for the 2026 season, the driver hopes to deliver strong results in the remaining races of the season.

#2. Tyler Reddick

NASCAR- Tyler Reddick - Source: Imagn

Tyler Reddick came into 2025 known as one of NASCAR’s best road course racers, but at Circuit of the Americas, he looked uncertain. After dominating early laps, a pit road miscue left him deep in traffic. Later, contact from behind in the Esses ended his day in the gravel.

“We had the car to win. That’s what hurts,” Reddick said via post-race media.

It marked the beginning of a tough midseason slump for the 23XI driver.

#1. Michael McDowell

Michael McDowell at the Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn

No stranger to road courses, Michael McDowell’s experience didn’t help him avoid disaster, racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. A miscalculated move by Austin Hill triggered a 16-car pileup. McDowell’s car was launched between two guardrails in one of the most dramatic wrecks of the year. Miraculously, he emerged unharmed.

The multi-car wreck involved more than 10 cars, resulting in a chaotic picture with cars scattered all around the Watkins Glen track.

