6 youngest NASCAR drivers including Chase Elliott to win the Cup Series championship

Chase Elliott became the youngest NASCAR driver to lift the Cup Series Championship at the age of 24 back in 2022.

It's even more astounding when there's a champion who still has age on their side since NASCAR is a sport that favors experience. Let's take a look at some of the youngest NASCAR champions who have beaten the odds and changed what it takes to be the greatest in NASCAR.

1 . Jeff Gordon | 24 years

Expand Tweet

Jeff Gordon was only 24 years old when he lifted his first Cup Series Championship trophy. He is one of the most popular NASCAR drivers and has a long list of achievements attached to his name.

2 . Chase Elliott | 24 years

Chase Elliott 2022 Cup Series Champion (image Credit/ NASCAR Twitter)

Chase Elliot was just 24 years old when he won the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. He started racing full-time in the Cup Series in 2016 and was voted Sprint Cup Series Rookie of the Year.

3 . Kurt Busch | 26 years

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400

At the age of 26, Kurt Busch won the Nextel NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2004. When career starts are taken into account, he has the longest tenure of any active driver in the Cup Series.

4. Richard Petty | 27 years

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 - Practice

When Richard Petty won his first Winston Cup Series Championship, he was 27 years old. With seven titles, he shares the record with legendary drivers Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt.

5. Terry Labonte | 28 years

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500

When Terry Labonte won the 1984 Winston Cup Series Championship, he was 28 years old. Since his first taste of a significant NASCAR triumph and subsequent crowning as its champion, he has gone on to adorn his professional record numerous times.

6. Brad Keselowski | 28 years

NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen - Qualifying

When he won the 2012 NASCAR Spring Cup Series championship, Brad Keselowski was 28 years old. He is fondly known as "Bad Brad," which may be the ideal nickname for a top NASCAR racer.

Chase Elliott on missing the 2023 NASCAR playoffs

Chase Elliott misses out on the playoffs for the eighth year in a row after missing seven races this season due to injuries and one due to suspension. As the regular season came to an end, he was considerably below the playoff cutline.

Expand Tweet

“I appreciate everybody’s support through this season that hasn’t been what I would want by any means," Elliott said (via NASCAR.)

Elliott failed to reach the playoffs, courtesy of a collision in Michigan and a fuel issue at Watkins Glen. Although he finished fourth at Daytona last week, he was unable to secure a spot for himself in the playoffs. Elliott now has the chance to work toward victories and points that will help the No. 9 Chevrolet driver advance through the first round of the playoffs.