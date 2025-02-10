7 bold predictions for the 2025 Daytona 500 that could totally go wrong

The 67th running of the Daytona 500 is merely a few days away, which will kick off the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Heading into the event, there are many storylines fans will have their eyes on.

Expect the unexpected seems to be the mantra for "The Great American Race" in recent memory. From rain postponements to big-time crashes, to first-time winners, it's hard to predict the outcome at any Daytona 500. What will happen this year? Here, we'll narrow it down to seven bold Daytona 500 predictions.

Kyle Busch will win the Daytona 500 in his 20th attempt

This might not be a bold prediction to some given that the driver of the #8 Richard Childress Racing led the 200th lap of the 2023 Daytona 500. However, Kyle Busch has never won the Daytona 500.

That could change this season amid the two-time Cup Series champion's 20th attempt at "The Great American Race". In 1998, the late Dale Earnhardt finally claimed a Daytona 500 win behind the wheel of the RCR #3 car after accomplishing just about everything the sport has to offer. The win snapped a year-and-a-half winless drought for Earnhardt Sr.

Now, it's Busch who sits in a similar situation. On a year-and-a-half winless drought, behind the wheel of an RCR car, and the Daytona 500 is one crown the Las Vegas native has yet to add to his portfolio. If you're looking for a storybook ending, look no further than Kyle Busch winning the Daytona 500 in his 20th attempt.

Jimmie Johnson will fail to make this year's Daytona 500

Without a charter, Jimmie Johnson's #84 car isn't guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 field. This could spell trouble for the seven-time Cup Series champion as he might miss out on a spot in Sunday's event.

Johnson narrowly made the field last season after fending off JJ Yeley for the final transfer spot. This year with a stacked entry list featuring Martin Truex Jr., Helio Castroneves, and Justin Allgaier, Johnson won't have it easy as he tries to make his way into the Daytona 500.

Since getting behind the wheel of the #84 machine, the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club has failed to amount any noteworthy finishes. Between a competitive entry list and poor performances, one of NASCAR's greatest drivers could be sitting out of Sunday's race.

The Daytona 500 will be postponed to Monday due to rain

While it's only happened three times before, Mother Nature has had its way with the Daytona 500 in the past. In 2012, 2020, and 2024, "The Great American Race" had to be postponed to the following day due to rain.

Depending on this weekend's weather patterns, the Daytona 500 could get pushed to a Monday. It's been a rare occurrence in Daytona 500 history, but no one can predict what the weather will do. Originally scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m., don't be surprised if we don't know the winner of the 500-mile event until sometime on Monday.

Helio Castroneves will score a top-10 finish in his NASCAR debut

There's a lot of buzz surrounding a few entries to this year's Daytona 500. That includes four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, who will pilot the #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet in his NASCAR debut.

With a guaranteed spot in the field, expect Castroneves to make the most of his opportunity. While he's never raced in NASCAR before, Castroneves is still a highly skilled race car driver who knows what it takes to hold it wide open in close-quarters racing.

The Daytona 500 often has its fair share of large crashes. If Castroneves can avoid the wrecks and have a clean race, he's more than capable of scoring a top-10 finish in his NASCAR debut.

Donald Trump will greet the Daytona 500 winner in victory lane

After his attendance at the 2020 Daytona 500 was squandered due to the race being postponed because of weather, expect the newly elected United States President Donald Trump to make the most of his return to "The Great American Race." In fact, don't be surprised if he's in victory lane to greet the winner when they roll their car in.

NASCAR has had presidential moments before, most notably when Ronald Reagan gave the command to start the engines for the 1984 Firecracker 400 from the telephone of Air Force One. Having Trump congratulate the Daytona 500 winner from victory lane would be an incredible moment and one that would certainly give NASCAR and the winner of the race a ton of publicity.

The Daytona 500 will run caution-free through the first two stages

The Daytona 500 has been chaotic recently but don't expect it in the opening two stages. Expect drivers to want to work together, save fuel, and get through the first two stages cleanly.

While there's often been a wreck or two in the opening two stages, don't anticipate the same this year. Until the final stage, the Daytona 500 will run clean and green through the opening two stages.

The Daytona 500 will not go to overtime

Five of the last seven Daytona 500s weren't completed in the originally scheduled 200 laps.

Last year's Daytona 500 finished in its original 200 laps and expect this year's event to be the same. While there might be a wreck in the late laps, it won't force an overtime finish.

