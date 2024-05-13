7 extraordinary facts about Jimmie Johnson you should know

Jimmie Johnson is not just a name, it’s a legacy in the world of motorsports. With a career that has spanned over two decades, Johnson has left an indelible mark on NASCAR and continues to inspire racing enthusiasts around the globe.

From his early days racing motorcycles to his monumental victories on the NASCAR circuit, Johnson’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. His dedication to his craft has earned him a place among legends such as Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty.

As the 48-year-old driver from California continues to race, his legacy only grows stronger, inspiring the younger talent to join the sport.

Here are 7 extraordinary facts about Jimmie Johnson that every racing fan should know:

#7 Jimmie Johnson began his racing career on two wheels

At the age of four, Jimmie began his racing journey on motorcycles. He eventually transitioned to go-karts and later entered the high-octane world of stock car racing. This early start in racing laid the foundation for the #84 driver's future success.

#6 Johnson's down-to-earth personality contrasts his fearsome racing persona

Despite his fearsome reputation on the racetrack, Jimmie Johnson is known for his humility and down-to-earth personality beyond the world of racing. Along with his wife Chandra, Johnson launched the 'Jimmie Johnson Foundation' in 2006. Since then, the foundation has donated over $12.4 million to several non-profit organizations.

#5 First racing driver to be named Athlete of the Year

Beyond his racing statistics, Johnson is a role model in terms of fitness. He started his wellness journey in 2007, intending to get in the best shape. This resulted in Johnson becoming the first racing driver to win the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year in 2009. He also competed in the Boston Marathon in 2019.

#4 Only driver to win 5 consecutive Cup Series Championships

In the history of NASCAR, Jimmie Johnson is the only driver to be crowned Cup Series Champion, 5 times in a row. The then #48 driver won his first-ever championship in 2006. However, that was the beginning of something extraordinary in motorsport. Johnson went on to dominate the 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2010 seasons, creating a record that stands till date.

#3 Johnson co-holds the record for most premier series championships

Along with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty, Johnson co-holds the record for the most premier Series Championships. Apart from the five consecutive ones from 2006 to 2010, Jimmie also won in 2013 and 2016, taking the total tally to 7. He has cemented himself as one of the GOAT's of NASCAR.

#2 Jimmie Johnson entered the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2024

With 83 career wins, which includes Daytona 500 Double Victory (2006, 2013), 4 All Star Race wins (2003, 2006, 2012, 2013), and 2 Southern 500 victories (2004, 2012), Jimmie Johnson entered the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2024. He is tied with Cale Yarborough at 6th for total race wins.

#1 Johnson has won several Rookie of the Year awards

After graduating from Granite Hills High School, Johnson competed in several off-road series such as Mickey Thompson Entertainment Group (MTEG), Short-course Off-road Drivers Association (SODA), and SCORE International before beginning his career in stock car racing in the American Speed Association (ASA) series. Coincidently, Johnson won Rookie of the Year awards in all the events he participated.