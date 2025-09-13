7 NASCAR statistics that sound fake but are completely true

NASCAR has collected several amazing stats over 75 years of racing. Some weird figures include Matt DiBenedetto finishing in every position from second to 40th in his Cup Series career, except first and only two drivers leading every lap in a NASCAR race, Cale Yarborough and Jeff Burton.

Here are seven more interesting NASCAR statistics that sound fake but are real.

#7 Texas Motor Speedway is both 1.5 and 1.44 mile long

Texas Motor Speedway is listed at 1.5 miles but it can measure shorter. NASCAR calculates laps using a line roughly 10 feet from the wall. IndyCar uses the preferred racing groove, which yields the track's length slightly shorter.

Moreover, after a widening of turns 1 and 2 from 60 feet to 80 feet in 2017, IndyCar listed Texas at about 1.44 miles. Both measurements make sense.

#6 Clint Bowyer finished 7th on 07/07/07

Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer finished seventh while driving the No. 07 car in the 2007 Pepsi 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The event marked the final Pepsi 400 before the race was renamed the Coke Zero 400 in 2008.

#5 Zero driver titles in 74 years for Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing does not have a single driver's championship to its name even after 74 years in NASCAR. The team began in 1950 and its only series championship is the 1963 NASCAR Cup Series owner's championship.

# 4 Dale Earnhardt's Cup wins span four decades

Dale Earnhardt is the only driver in NASCAR history to have at least one Cup Series victory in four different decades, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s. He achieved this feat with his first win in 1979 and his final two victories in 2000.

#3 Tony Stewart and Austin Dillion tally at two Crown Jewels

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart, who has won races in multiple motorsport series, including IndyCar and NHRA, has a strange Crown Jewel parity. He has only won the Brickyard 400, twice, in 2005 and 2007.

Stewart and Austin Dillon have two Crown Jewel wins in NASCAR.

#2 Richard Petty's 14 wins lost Cup title to three wins

Richard Petty won 14 races but finished second in points in 1963. Joe Weatherly won only three races and still took the championship that year. The math of that era put value on starts and steady finishes over wins.

#1 The Tricky Triangle has more than three turns

Pocono Raceway has three named turns but more than three geometric corners. The "Tricky Triangle" borrows corner designs from other tracks.

Turn 1 mirrors two turns at Trenton and Turn 2 mirrors a single Indianapolis turn. Turn 3 was inspired off of the two turns at the Milwaukee Mile, so you can call Pocono three turns or five, depending on how you count them.

