7 reasons Jeff Gordon changed NASCAR forever before age 30

Jeff Gordon is one of the most revered names in the NASCAR world. The 54-year-old won almost everything presented to him and has etched his name in the sport as one of the greats.

While his career spanned over two decades, Gordon didn't need to go over the age of 30 to amass impressive feats that many drivers elude to achieve well into their 40s. With his sheer skill and top-notch racecraft, the California-born driver achieved the following things in his career before turning 30:

7 reasons how Jeff Gordon changed NASCAR forever

#7. Gave Hendrick Motorsports its first Cup Series title

Hendrick Motorsports has won 14 Cup Series titles, but Jeff Gordon was the one who gave the team their first one. He joined the squad in 1992 and became a full-time driver for the team in the subsequent year.

While Gordon's first win didn't arrive until the following year, in 1994, it showcased his prowess behind the wheel of a racecar, as it set him up for claiming seven race victories in 1995 and gave HM their first Cup Series title.

#6. Youngest Daytona 500 winner at the time

While this record has been trampled over by young drivers in the 21st century, winning the marquee event of the Cup Series season was not an easy feat. Gordon won the Daytona 500 three times in his career, with his first victory at the 500 miles coming in his fifth try in 1997.

This made him the youngest winner of the race at the time. Moreover, this win also helped him take 10 gold medals that year, en route to his second Cup Series title.

#5. Inaugural Brickyard 400 winner

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway joined the NASCAR hype train in 1994. While Rick Mast qualified on pole for the inaugural race, Jeff Gordon was lurking in the background and won the race at the end of 400 miles. He then went on to win the Brickyard 400 four times before retiring in 2016.

#4. Tied for the modern-era single-season wins record

Jeff Gordon's 1998 season is regarded as one of the most dominant ever. In the modern era of NASCAR, he won 13 races in that year on the road to claim his third Cup Series title.

This 13-win tally put him level pegging with legend Richard Petty's record for most wins in the modern era.

#3. Youngest modern-era Cup Series champion

Bill Rexford is the youngest champion, but his achievement took place in 1950, and since then, NASCAR has gone through many generations of change. Jeff Gordon has appeared to be the youngest Cup Series champion since then, as he battled Dale Earnhardt for the title in 1995 and edged him out by 34 points.

This stapled his name as one of the greats because he dethroned the reigning Cup Series champion in his first proper attempt at the championship.

#2. Youngest driver to three Cup Series titles

Continuing down the championship route, the 54-year-old won four Cup Series titles in his NASCAR career. Within a decade of his joining the field, he claimed four titles.

However, Gordon's fourth title came after he hit the 30 mark. Despite this, his first three championships were enough to warrant him the title of being the youngest three-time Cup Series champion at the age of 27, a record that stands to this day.

#1. Making NASCAR a household name

Out of all the achievements, Jeff Gordon was able to make NASCAR a household name. The stock car racing scene was popular in the United States in certain sections, but the young driver with his skill and rivalry with Dale Earnhardt was able to disseminate the championship to the corners of America.

Gordon's appearances in "Top Gear," "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," "The Simpsons," etc., were able to publicize the sport and made it much bigger than when he arrived.

