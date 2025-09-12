7 things NASCAR drivers are banned from doing (and why)

Life as a NASCAR driver isn’t all speed and glory. Behind the wheel, they’re among the toughest athletes in sports, pushing machines to their limits at 190 miles per hour. But off the track, the sporting body imposes a strict code of conduct with rules meant to protect safety, fairness, and the sport's image.

Some of these rules may surprise you, while others make perfect sense once you see the reasoning behind them. Let us look at seven things that the NASCAR drivers are banned from doing.

#7. Fighting on pit road

Sprint Cup Series: Food City 500 - Source: Imagn

Tempers flare often during racing. A wreck late in a race can ruin weeks of preparation, so emotions spill over. While fans remember iconic scuffles like Jeff Gordon vs. Brad Keselowski, the sanctioning body has cracked down hard on pit-road brawls.

The reason is obvious: pit areas are already dangerous, with cars, crews, and equipment moving around. Adding fists and shoving matches risks injury to bystanders and damages the sport’s professional image.

#6. Tampering with the cars

Southern 500 - Source: Imagn

Drivers can’t modify or “tweak” their cars outside of the regulations. NASCAR's rulebook is one of the strictest in motorsports, covering everything from engine size to body shape. Any attempt to alter parts for an advantage, whether it’s shaving weight or fiddling with aerodynamics, is met with heavy penalties, sometimes even race suspensions.

It’s not just about fairness; it’s about ensuring safety. At the speeds these cars travel, one illegal change can have major consequences.

#5. Skipping media days

Cup Series Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn

NASCAR drivers are public figures and celebrities, which requires them to fulfill media responsibilities and participate in promotions. The series requires them to fulfill responsibilities like interviews, press conferences, and sponsor commitments. Skipping these duties can result in fines.

The rule exists because sponsors fuel the sport financially, and fans want to connect with the personalities behind the wheel.

#4. Making obscene and dangerous gestures on the track

Buschy McBusch Race 400 - Source: Imagn

Fans have seen drivers throw a middle finger or wave in anger from the cockpit, but NASCAR draws the line when those gestures escalate into unsafe actions. Blocking traffic to retaliate, brake-checking, or intentionally hitting another car is strictly banned.

The reasoning is simple: drivers aren’t just racing for themselves; 35 other competitors are sharing that track. One reckless move can create a pileup involving half the field.

#3. Disparaging NASCAR publicly

DAYTONA 500 - Source: Imagn

Drivers are free to voice frustrations, but there’s a fine line. NASCAR bans outright trashing of the sanctioning body, officials, or its sponsors in public forums. While criticism is tolerated to a degree and sometimes makes for good headlines, going too far can result in fines.

The reasoning is business-oriented: the sport thrives on partnerships and a professional reputation. Any possible public feuds between drivers and the organization could scare away sponsors and damage trust in the sport.

#2. Betting on races

Daytona 500 Media Day - Source: Imagn

While sports betting has exploded across America, NASCAR drivers are prohibited from betting on their own races or those involving their competitors. It’s all about integrity.

It would raise questions about intentional wrecks, manipulated finishes, or other conflicts of interest. NASCAR wants fans to believe in the purity of competition, and that means keeping gambling strictly off-limits for those behind the wheel.

#1. Wall-riding

Perhaps the most famous recent addition to the ban list is wall riding. In 2022, Ross Chastain stunned the world at Martinsville by riding the outside wall full-throttle, passing five cars in one corner to secure a playoff spot. Fans loved it, but NASCAR quickly outlawed the move.

While it looked spectacular, it was extremely unsafe. At those speeds, hitting the wall intentionally can cause catastrophic damage, not only to the car, but also to competitors nearby.

