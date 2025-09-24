7 ways Leonard Wood revolutionized NASCAR and cemented his legacy

Wood Brothers Racing co-founder Leonard Wood turned 90 years old on Monday (Sep. 22). A native of Stuart, Virginia, Wood's impact on NASCAR was unmatched, and is still felt throughout the sport today.

Whether it was revolutionizing pit stops or helping build one of the most recognizable teams in the sport's history, Wood cemented his legacy in NASCAR in more ways than one. Here, we'll take a look at how Leonard Wood has influenced NASCAR.

1. Co-founded Wood Brothers Racing

Leonard Wood is arguably most known for helping start Wood Brothers Racing, a team still running strong in NASCAR today. With help from his brother, Glenn, Leonard helped start Wood Brothers Racing in the 1950s.

The team's first race was in 1953 at the Martinsville Speedway. From that day one, Wood Brothers Racing ultimately became a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series with legendary driver David Pearson. Although the team has never won a Cup championship, they've totaled 101 career wins between 15 different drivers.

2. Five-time Daytona 500 winner as a car owner

Although Leonard Wood and Wood Brothers Racing have never won a NASCAR Cup Series title, they've won the most prestigious race five times. The season-opening Daytona 500 has seen the famed #21 machine go to victory lane five times with five different drivers.

The first came with Tiny Lund in 1963. Five years later, Cale Yarborough piloted the #21 car and won the 1968 event from the pole. Fast forward four years, and A.J. Foyt took the checkered flag in 1972. Another four years later, David Pearson was victorious in 1976. Finally, Trevor Bayne prevailed in his second career start by winning the 2011 Daytona 500.

3. Revolutionized pit stops

Leonard Wood's legacy in NASCAR runs deeper than his ownership of Wood Brothers Racing. He cemented his name in the history books with what he did with pit stops as Wood managed to find a way to shave off more time than needed.

In an X post by NASCAR Hall of Fame recognized Wood's birthday, the post noted that Wood cut down pit stops to 25 seconds. Wood set the bar high for efficiency, the NASCAR Hall of Fame wrote, which makes him a legend in the sport in more ways than one.

4. Inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Leonard Wood was etched into the history books in 2013. Along with Buck Baker, Cotton Owens, Herb Thomas, and Rusty Wallace, Leonard Wood was a part of the fourth induction class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame since its inception in 2010.

Wood was announced as one of the five inductees in May 2012. The voting panel included 54 members, per the NASCAR Hall of Fame website. Wood's induction ceremony and speech took place in January 2014 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

5. Surpassed 100 Cup wins as an owner

Only eight teams in NASCAR Cup Series history have won at least 100 races. Last year, Leonard Wood and his Wood Brothers Racing team reached that mark when Harrison Burton drove to victory lane at the Daytona International Speedway.

Wood Brothers Racing has 101 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, ranking eighth on the all-time teams wins list. Their latest victory came with Josh Berry this season at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Across 15 different drivers, Leonard Wood has put his team in elite status in the sport.

6. Wood Brothers Racing continues to be competitive

While Wood Brothers Racing is one of NASCAR's oldest teams, it continues to be a force in the Cup Series garage to this day. Leonard Wood has seen his famed #21 machine compete for the NASCAR Cup Series title in the last two seasons with playoff appearances.

Josh Berry's win at Las Vegas guaranteed himself a spot in this year's playoffs, although he was eliminated in the first round. Harrison Burton's Daytona win in 2024 earned him a spot in the playoffs, but suffered the same fate with a first-round elimination. Despite that, Wood Brothers Racing is still going strong.

7. Inducted into two other racing Hall of Fames

Leonard Wood's induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2013 wasn't the only accolade on his impressive career in the sport. The Virginia native has been inducted into two other racing Hall of Fames, including the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America and the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

Wood was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2000. The Hall of Fame was created in 1986 and is located in Daytona Beach, Florida. In 2006, Wood was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame as a native of Stuart, Virginia. The Hall of Fame is located in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

