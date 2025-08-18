"A horrible name": Fans divided as NASCAR reveals bold change coming in 2026

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is all set for a major change ahead of the 2026 season. The second-tier national series will have a change of sponsors from the next season. The Xfinity Series will now be called the NASCAR O' Reilly Auto Parts Series, effective from the start of next year, marking the end of the 11-year partnership with Comcast's Xfinity internet brand.

Ad

The sporting body and O' Reilly Auto Parts haven't revealed the financial details of the deal, but the multi-year deal will have a medium-term length, not a long-term one, as confirmed by the sport's president, Steve O' Donnell. The Missouri-based O' Reilly Auto Parts was founded in 1957 and has a strong hold across the USA, Canada, and Mexico with over 6400 stores across the three countries.

The fans have had mixed responses to the new name for the Xfinity Series. Some liked the new name, while others did not like the change.

Ad

Trending

Here are some fan reactions to the news:

GuhleW @GuhleSzn That's a horrible name

Ad

"Does this mean I don’t have to hear 'as fast as xfinity internet' anymore?!" One fan wrote

"Sorry, it’s still the Busch Series. At best, it’s now the Busch Series sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts." Another fan wrote

Here are some more reactions to the news:

24/7 NASCAR @NASCAR247 This will not roll off the tongue as easy as Xfinity…

Ad

"Why am I more excited to get to the end of the season to no longer hear that stupid saying anymore." One fan wrote

"Better than Xfinity and that stupid catchphrase they have the drivers saying. At least this is car-related." Another fan wrote

NASCAR President speaks on why O' Reilly Auto Parts has been selected as the partner for its second-tier series

NASCAR has confirmed that the Xfinity Series, or the sport's second-tier national series, will have a new sponsor starting from the 2026 season. The series will also be renamed with the new sponsor O' Reilly Auto Parts, coming on board. The series will now be called the NASCAR O' Reilly Auto Parts Series starting from next season.

Ad

The sporting body's president, Steve O' Donnell, recently explained why O' Reilly was selected and what it brings to the table for the sport.

"We knew we needed a partner that could continue to build on the story that Xfinity has had, where names are made. They’ve done a really good job, and it was important for us to find a partner that could activate in the local markets. O’Reilly Auto Parts stores are everywhere, and that’s going to be huge to have that activation, working with the race tracks where we’re hosting races, continuing to get the names of the drivers out there, and obviously, we believe we can really help them grow.” Steve O' Donnell said via Sports Business Journal

The 2025 season has three races left in the regular season before the playoffs begin with the first Round of the 12-playoff at Bristol Motor Speedway. Connor Zilidch currently leads the championship, scoring 823 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.



Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.



Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.



As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.