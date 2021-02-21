A.J. Allmendinger a threat as he pulls NASCAR double duty 

A.J. Allmendinger will be pulling NASCAR double duty this weekend, and he will be a driver Xfinity Series and Cup Series team will want to keep an eye on.

A.J. Allmendinger is NASCAR's ultimate road-course ringer, with five career victories on NASCAR road courses. He will race in Saturday's Xfinity race on the Datyona Road Course and will return to the Cup Series on the same track on Sunday.

A.J. Allmendinger is driving full time in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing. He will drive the No. 16 car for the same team on Sunday in the Cup Series race at Daytona.

Also Read: NASCAR's best road course drivers

A.J. Allemendinger has been successul in NASCAR

A former CART/IndyCar driver, A.J. Allmendinger has an interesting but successful history in NASCAR. He has won five Xfinity Series races, four of them on road courses and three of them with Kaulig Racing. Allmendinger scored his first two Xfinity Series wins with Team Penske before winning three times for Kaulig Racing. He won on the Charlotte Roval last year, while also scoring his first NASCAR superspeedway win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

A.J. Allmendinger will start sixth in Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Daytona (5 p.m. on FS1). He finished fourth in the series on the Daytona Road course last year.

A.J. Allendinger will also return to the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, driving Kaulig Racing's No. 16 Chevrolet. Allmendinger drove for eight full seasons in the Cup Series, making 371 career starts for five different teams. His lone win came for JTG-Daugherty Racing in 2014 on the road course at Watkins Glen.

"I can't freak out on TV."@BradDaugherty43 recalls watching his first Cup win as a team owner from the booth at @wgi on Coffee with @kylepetty. #BHMNBCU



FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/pRK4jIX7m4 pic.twitter.com/4kMhrPXuEG — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

Also Read: Daytona Road Course predictions: Winner, wild cards

"I am super excited," A.J. Allmendinger said of his return to the season, per MRN.com. "I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a little bit nervous to be back in the Cup Series. To go there with Kaulig Racing for our third-ever Cup race, and first on a road course, I am very excited. We will have some practice after the Xfinity race on Saturday, so I will definitely be in the flow of the race track."

A.J. Allmendinger with start 34th in the Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, but he has shown he can get to the front and win in the Cup Series. He has three top-five and nine top-10 finishes on road courses in his Cup career.

“I am really looking forward to racing in the Cup Series once again, but more importantly, I am pumped to be racing in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing,” Allmendinger said prior to the season. “I keep wanting to help Kaulig Racing grow as much as possible, and the next step is racing in some Cup races with them. Daytona is a prestigious race track to compete at, whether you are on the oval or road course, so this is a great place for Kaulig Racing’s first non-superspeedway Cup race.”

Kaulig Racing is thrilled to have A.J. Allmendinger back in its cars.

“Having A.J. compete in our very first non-superspeedway Cup race was really a no-brainer for us,” said Chris Rice, President of Kaulig Racing. “Kaulig Racing is honored to be able to be get A.J. back into the Cup Series for the first time since his retirement. I think he will pick right back up where he left off as a road course ace.”

Advertisement

A.J. Allmendinger will race full-time for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series, and hopes to run more road-course Cup races for the team. NASCAR added five new road courses to the Cup Series this year.

"The ultimate plan is to try to go for that Xfinity championship," Allmendinger said. "That’s our main focus ... But yeah, if we can run more of the road course races that would be cool."