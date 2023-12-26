A look back at when Barack Obama termed Jimmie Johnson “the Michael Jordan of NASCAR”

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson was once lauded by Barack Obama, the former President of the United States, who put Johnson on the same pedestal as Basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Fresh off winning his sixth Cup Series title in 2013, the former driver of the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy was invited to the White House in 2014 to be commemorated for his achievements. Johnson's family, HMS boss Rick Hendrick, his crew chief Chad Knaus, and the #48 pit crew also were in attendance.

Addressing the crowd, the then-president Barack Obama said:

“He is the best there ever was. Now, everybody knows I’m a Chicago guy and usually, when we do these sports events I make some crack about how the football (team) is not as good as the ’85 Bears or the basketball team is not as good as the Bulls, but today I can’t really say anything, because Jimmie Johnson is pretty much the Michael Jordan of NASCAR.”

Similar to how Michael Jordan achieved the three-peat twice in eight years, Jimmie Johnson also racked up six championships in the same period. He'd had to wait until 2016 to match the record championships held by NASCAR legends Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

Barack Obama also recognized the NASCAR driver's contributions to society as he noted that the Jimmie Johnson Foundation has donated nearly $7 million since 2006 toward grants and resources for public schools and charities. As of 2023, the organization has contributed over $13.3 million.

Obama jokingly concluded that the #48 car should be given a permanent White House Pass, as Johnson was frequently honored at the White House. He also asked him not to take his parking spot and condemned any burnouts in the portico.

While Michael Jordan and Jimmie Johnson excelled in different sports, both now own NASCAR Cup Series teams.

Jimmie Johnson's old ally joins Legacy Motor Club

Jimmie Johnson is set to return behind the wheel of the #84 car in 2024, making at least three starts next season. It will also be the first time Johnson will be behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry, as Legacy Motor Club exits the Chevrolet fold.

Jason Burdett was announced as the crew chief of the #84 car, as joins Legacy Motor Club after nine seasons with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Xfinity team JR Motorsports. Burdett also worked with Hendrick Motorsports in the past.

Johnson is excited about his reunion with Burdett as he said in a team press release:

"I have a very long history of working with Jason at Hendrick Motorsports – we spent a lot of time together throughout the years."

He added:

"Jason is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in the sport. He’s solid and he’s created an amazing ‘legacy’ for himself. I’ve always had a great working relationship with him, and I’m just genuinely excited he has joined the Club."