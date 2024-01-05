A look back at Dale Earnhardt’s final interview before fateful 2001 Daytona 500

The motorsport world was shocked to its core on February 18, 2001, when legendary driver Dale Earnhardt passed away after suffering a final-lap crash in the Daytona 500 race.

Earnhardt, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hall of Famer, had won the Daytona 500 race only once in his career in 1998, despite coming close to victory multiple times. When the 2001 season arrived, "The Intimidator" was poised to claim his second victory at the iconic racetrack.

Leading up to the ill-fated race, Dale Earnhardt was interviewed by FOX Sports. When queried by the interviewer if he can clinch a victory his second Daytona 500 race, Earnhardt exuded confidence, stating:

"We've got a good shot at [it]. Got a good race car."

Reflecting on the car's performance in the last practice session, he admitted:

"I wasn't really excited about the car yesterday afternoon in the last practice, but the car, it'd come around I think. It's going to be okay, we've got a good engine in it."

Dale Earnhardt foreshadowed the events of the race: "You're gonna see something you have never seen"

Commenting on the conditions of the race day, Earnhardt acknowledged the wind, anticipating an exciting race. Little did he know that his words would become hauntingly foreshadowing.

"Little wind today. Little exciting I think, it's going to be some exciting racing. Gonna see something you probably have never seen on FOX," said Dale Sr.

After what was a brilliant race for Earnhardt, the 49-year-old was vying for top spot in the final-lap. The seven-time Winston Cup champion tried to block Ken Schrader on the outside and Sterling Marlin on the inside. Earnhardt made contact with Marlin, collided with Schrader, and hit the outside wall.

Both Earnhardt and Schrader's cars slid off the track at Turn 4, with the former destroying his No. 3 RCR. Earnhardt was hit hard by the impact and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Halifax Medical Center a while later, due to a basilar skull fracture.

Earnhardt's own driver, Michael Waltrip, ended up winning the race. His son, and yet another driver for his team, Dale Earnhardt Jr., finished second.

The loss of Dale Earnhardt sent shockwaves through the motorsport community, prompting a reevaluation of safety measures in NASCAR. The increased usage of HANS device, introduction of SAFER Barrier walls, and various safety improvements in Cup Series cars were the implications of Earnhardt's unfortunate passing.

These measures which have resulted in zero fatalities in the last two decades of NASCAR.