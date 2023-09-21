A look back at how Kyle Busch snapped his 2020 NASCAR Cup Series winless streak at Texas Motor Speedway: “I was so nervous”

Kyle Busch will be back on the grid this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the iconic Texas Motor Speedway this weekend.

However for Busch, the 1.5-mile oval holds a special place in his heart, and for good reason.

In the tumultuous year of 2020, Busch embarked on a mission to defend his Cup Series championship after a triumphant victory in 2019. However, the season got off to a rocky start for the then JGR driver, as his 15-year streak of consecutive race wins appeared to be on the line.

Despite finding himself in the Round of 8 of the playoffs, Kyle Busch had uncharacteristically failed to secure a single victory that season. All eyes were on the Rowdy as the Texas race loomed, wondering if he could finally break the drought.

In a dramatic turn of events, the race was marred by heavy rain, resulting in a staggering 73-hour delay before it could resume. Undeterred, Busch approached the second race of the Round of 8 with determination.

Busch's tenacity shone through as he deftly held off Martin Truex Jr, ultimately securing a Stage 2 win. This victory marked only his third stage win of the season, but it was a crucial moment for Busch and his team.

Taking the lead from Truex Jr. in the final 10 laps of the stage, Busch displayed a masterful demonstration of his racing prowess. With 24 laps to go, he surged ahead once more, taking the lead from Clint Bowyer and ultimately crossing the finish line in first place.

The celebrations that followed were a testament to the intensity of the moment. In the on-track interview, Busch admitted:

“I was so nervous. I was nervous a little bit like the whole last run. But I've been in this position so many times, it's like 'eh.'”

He went on to confess:

“The last three laps though, that's like winning the championship, that's how nervous it was.”

This victory not only secured a crucial win for Kyle Busch but he went on to extend his remarkable streak to 19 consecutive years of winning a race.

Kyle Busch confident as he gears up for Texas race weekend

As the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the famed Texas Motor Speedway, all eyes are on Kyle Busch, who finds himself in unfamiliar territory this season.

For the first time in a long while, Busch will be hitting the Texas track wearing different colors, having signed with Richard Childress Racing last year.

The 38-year-old is vying to secure a third championship of his decorated career as he prepares for the innaugral Round of 12 race of the season at this iconic track.

Currently positioned at 6th, Kyle Busch heads into the Texas race with a sense of confidence and determination. In an interview with WSFA 12 News in the lead-up to the race weekend, Busch shared his thoughts on competing at the Texas circuit.

Expressing confidence on his team for the race at the 1.5 mile road course track, Busch stated:

"Yeah, I mean, to us, I feel like the mile-and-a-half stuff has kind of been a little bit more of our strong suit than the short track stuff. So I think that kind of bodes well for us."