“A real father figure”: When Hollywood royalty Gene Hackman spoke his heart on relationship with Dan Gurney at Daytona

Hollywood celebrity Gene Hackman shared a bond with motorsports legend Dan Gurney, and once described him as "a real father figure." Hackman was one of the many celebrities with a genuine passion for motorsports and participated in various racing events, including prestigious events like the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Hackman, a two-time Academy Award-winning actor, starred in classics like The French Connection, Unforgiven, and Bonnie and Clyde, among many other hits. In addition to his illustrious acting career, which spanned five decades, he pursued his passion for motor racing in the late '70s and '80s.

Hackman competed in SCCA races in the late '70s, driving an open-wheeler Formula Ford. He later joined Dan Gurney's All-American Racers team and made his Daytona 24 Hours debut in the GTU division in 1983. He shared the #99 Toyota Celica with Masanori Sekiya and Kaoru Hoshino but had to retire from the race due to mechanical issues.

During the race weekend at Daytona, the Hollywood star reflected on how American motorsports legend Dan Gurney guided him through his debut. Hackman praised Gurney's expertise and credited him with keeping the team composed under pressure.

"You really get a sense of somebody being there for you, like a real father figure... He's a very solid man, knows motor racing in and out. I think all the drivers have great respect for him. And he's been able to keep everybody in a real nice calm down, kind of a feeling, so that these cars will live through the race," he said about the 4x F1 winner and Le Mans winner. [from 2:42]

Gurney made three more starts in the GTU division, achieving a fifth-place class finish alongside Wally Dallenbach Jr. in the Riverside 6 Hours. He also competed in the 1984 Sebring 12 Hours but couldn't finish the race. A few years later, he won the Toyota Pro-Celebrity race at Long Beach 1987.

Gene Hackman elaborated on what attracted Hollywood actors to motorsports

Gene Hackman in 1981 (Source: Getty)

Alongside Gene Hackman, Paul Newman, James Dean, and Steve McQueen were among the most prominent 20th-century celebrities who excelled behind the wheel. Hackman explained that it wasn’t the "machoness" associated with being a racing driver that attracted them, but rather the fascination with the machinery and the experience of working with an international crew that drew them to racing.

"I don't think it is macho so much as it is excitement. It is really a big buck deal, and you're around a lot of hot machinery. Same thing you have in Formula 1, you have a lot of foreign drivers and crew members. It's a nice mix, you get a real sense of international racing," Gene Hackman said in the above mentioned interview. [from 0:38]

When asked if he would have pursued a career in motor racing had the opportunity arisen at a young age, Hackman explained that while he was drawn to racing, his true passion had always been acting.

"I consider myself to be a fair actor, and kind of a fair to poor racing driver... It has to do with skill and desire, I really wanted to be an actor, I kind of wanted to be a race driver, so that's the difference."

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead on Wednesday afternoon (February 26) at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hackman was 95 years old.

