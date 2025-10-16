After Justin Haley’s exit, these 3 drivers could make the most sense for Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports is looking for a replacement for the No. 7 team after it announced on Tuesday (October 10) that it will part ways with driver Haley following the conclusion of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

Haley delivered Spire's first Cup Series win during his second career start in 2019 at a rain-shortened Daytona race. However, he has had less-than-ideal performances in recent years and is currently ranked 31st in the points standings. Spire did not state any reason for the split, but Haley was let go without a replacement being named. Here are three ideal candidates who could replace him at the Mooresville-based outfit:

3 drivers who could potentially replace Justin Haley at Spire Motorsports

#1 Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez is perhaps the obvious choice to fill the No. 7 team. He is also set to leave his current team, Trackhouse Racing, following the end of the 2025 season. He has over 300 Cup Series starts and will bring two wins to the table.

Moreover, several industry insiders, including Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, have stated that Suarez is the leading candidate. The Mexico native is yet to announce any plans for the 2026 season and could be teammates with Michael McDowell and Carson Hocevar next season. After Spire announced Haley's exit, veteran NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass wrote that Suarez would be the top candidate.

"Daniel Suarez would be top candidate," Pockrass wrote on X.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Justin Haley won’t return to the Spire No. 7 Cup car next season. TBD who replaces him. Daniel Suarez would be top candidate. TBD what Justin Haley does. Me thinking out loud: Wonder if return to Kaulig in a truck/Cup role would be a good fit.

#2 Kyle Busch

There are also rumors that two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch might join Spire Motorsports following his career-longest drought since mid-2023. Busch's crew chief at Richard Childress Racing was replaced earlier this month, and, given his recent struggles, it could make sense that Busch might look for a change of scenery.

Busch has just under 750 NASCAR Cup starts and more wins (63) than any active driver. He has also made multiple starts and won three races in the Truck Series for Spire Motorsports since 2024.

However, the 40-year-old does have a contract with RCR through 2026.

#3 Corey Heim

Another option for Spire Motorsports that would make sense is promoting an Xfinity or Truck driver. Corey Heim is leading the Truck points standings and has had a dominant season so far with 10 wins and 16 top-5 finishes. The current Tricon Garage driver could also be an ideal candidate to move up the series with Spire.

Heim has seven starts in the Cup Series and made four of those this season as part of a development contract with 23XI Racing. However, it is unclear if his contract with either Tricon Garage or 23XI covers the upcoming season.

