All you need to know about NASCAR TV host Shannon Spake 

Shannon Spake is a NASCAR TV host for FOX Sports. She also covers multiple sports like college football and college basketball for the sports channel and was prominent Sunday on RaceDay on FS1 and on the Daytona 500 pre-race show on FOX.

Shannon Spake worked in various capacities before landing jobs as an on-air reporter. Her first shot at production was in 1999 when she worked as an intern for Miami-based radio talk show host Neil Rogers.

It’s February 14, which means it’s #ValentinesDay AND the #DAYTONA500!



Prerace coverage begins at 11:00 AM ET on FS1 and continues on FOX at 1:00 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/EzujIChFxE — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) February 14, 2021

Before becoming an on-air talent, Shannon Spake also worked for various channels as a production assistant.

Spake was hired by FOX in 2016 as a pit road reporter for NASCAR events and a contributor to NASCAR Race Hub. She also took up sideline reporting duties for their college football, basketball and select NFL broadcasts.

Shannon Spake also has experience hosting the Xfinity Series edition of NASCAR RaceDay on FOX.

You might also like: Who is NASCAR’s newest pit reporter Katie Osbourne?

Shannon Spake starts at ESPN

Advertisement

Before her days with FOX Sports, Shannon Spake worked for ESPN for nine years (2007-2016), contributing pre- and post-game reports for SportsCenter.

Spake has also doubled as a sideline reporter for the SEC Network (owned by ESPN) covering college basketball and college football.

After moving to NASCAR, Shannon Spake was a pit reporter during the 2007-2014 season and also contributed to shows like NASCAR Countdown and NASCAR Now.

For the 2008 season, Shannon Spake was a full-time reporter for Nationwide and Sprint Cup Series races, which were broadcast on ESPN.

However, she worked in this capacity until only the end of the 2014 season, as ESPN lost its broadcast rights to NBC Sports at the start of 2015.

You might also like: All you need to know about Trackside host Amy Long

Spake's work at Speed Channel

Advertisement

Shannon Spake spent a year working for Speed Channel before she joined ESPN, serving as a co-host and a reporter for shows like NASCAR Nation and Back Seat Drivers.

Ironman

Shannon Spake is a 44-year-old Florida native and a graduate of Piper High School and Florida Atlantic University. She has worked with channels like Nickelodeon, CBS and MTV before landing full-time roles with FOX Sports and ESPN.

Spake has not only worked in sports, but has competed in two full marathons, some short-distance triathlons, and is a five-time Ironman 70.3 and three-time 26.2 finisher.

In 2017, she also lent her voice to Shannon Spokes in the film Cars 3.

Also Read: Jamie Little makes history as Fox play-by-play announcer at Daytona