“All of his wins have been pretty diverse”: Kyle Busch heaps praise on ‘rare talent’ William Byron

Kyle Busch recently spoke highly of William Byron, praising the multiple series racer for his versatility.

Kyle Busch Motorsports welcomed Byron as a driver When he made his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut in 2015 at 17 years of age. Since then, Byron has set a rookie record in Trucks with seven wins in 2016, won the Xfinity Series championship with JR Motorsports in 2017, and now leads the NASCAR Cup Series with three wins through 13 races in 2023, bringing his Cup total to seven, all with the sport's winningest team, Hendrick Motorsports.

Byron made his return to Kyle Busch Motorsports this season for a small number of Truck Series races this season and the two-time Cup Series Champion welcomed him with open arms. Busch spoke highly of the 25-year-old's skills as a driver.

"All of his wins have been pretty diverse at all different race tracks, you know? I think William is a rare talent. (…) He’s done a great job at driving all the stuff that he’s driven. He’s been in good stuff the entire time, but he’s made the most of that as well.” Busch told Yahoo Sports.

Byron's path to the Cup Series is well chronicled, beginning with iRacing and computers and progressing to real track with legend cars, late models, and the ARCA Menards Series East before landing on the national scene.

The race tracks that Byron has won this year are also crucial. The 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts the first race of the NASCAR Playoffs' Round of 8 and the title will be determined in November at Phoenix Raceway, a flat 1-mile, D-shaped circuit. The playoffs will begin in September at Darlington Raceway, the site of Byron's most recent victory.

Kyle Busch talks about potential Indy 500 scenarios

The possibility of Kyle Busch racing in the Indianapolis 500 has surfaced in previous years, but the NASCAR great declared on Tuesday that he has given up looking for that ride, if not completely ruling it out.

According to Busch, NASCAR needs to look elsewhere if the sport can't host a race deserving of the IMS oval. He stated that he would consider "Double Duty" offer suggestions but hasn't found a viable one yet.

"Unfortunate for me wanting to go there and run (the Indy 500), had a sponsor lined up to do it with and been told 'no' everywhere. 'We don't have room,' or whatever it might be. It's really frustrating." He said.

Kurt Busch, who finished sixth in Indy before having a blown engine at Charlotte in 2014, is the most recent "Double Duty" driver.

