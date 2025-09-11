ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season heads to Bristol, Tennessee, for the Bush’s Beans 200 this weekend after the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds. The Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA race is contested over 200 laps (106.6 miles) at the 0.533-mile-short track.The Bush’s Beans 200 is the 17th race of the 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series season. It will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, September 11. The event will start at 5:30 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1.Thirty-four drivers have entered for 34 spots for this year’s Bush’s Beans 200. Some notable drivers' entries this week are Tony Cosentino, Jake Finch, Brent Crews, Tyler Reif, and Tim Richmond.FOX Sports’s Bob Pockrass shared a list of all drivers taking part this week at ARCA Bristol Motor Speedway on X.“ARCA entry list for Thursday at Bristol: @NASCARONFOX,” he tweeted.Joe Gibbs Racing driver William Sawalich won last year’s Bush’s Beans 200 after beating Landen Lewis in the closing laps. However, Sawalich has not entered this year’s event.Brenden Queen is currently leading the ARCA Menards Series points standings with 784 points. He has had a breakout season so far, with six wins, 13 top-five, and 13 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 5.5 in 16 races so far.Full entry list of the ARCA Menards Series 2025 Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol Motor SpeedwayHere is the entry list for the 34 ARCA Menards Series drivers that will take part in the Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway:#0 - Con Nicolopoulos#2 - Lanie Buice*#6 - Lavar Scott#9 - Logan Misuraca*#10 - Tony Cosentino#11 - Zachary Tinkle#12 - Takuma Koga#15 - Jake Finch#18 - Brent Crews*#20 - Leland Honeyman#23 - Tyler Reif#25 - Patrick Staropoli*#27 - Tim Richmond#28 - Brenden Queen*#30 - Garrett Mitchell*#31 - Bobby Dale Earnhardt*#34 - Corey Aiken*#40 - Andrew Patterson*#48 - Brad Smith#51 - Carson Ware#55 - Isabella Robusto*#56 - Timmy Hill#67 - Austin Vaughn*#70 - Thomas Annunziata#73 - Andy Jankowiak#79 - Isaac Kitzmiller*#82 - Tristan McKee*#86 - Alex Clubb#95 - Jackson McLerran*#97 - Jason Kitzmiller#99 - Michael Maples#01 - Mike Basham#03 - Josh White#06 - Brayton Laster*Fans can catch the action-packed ARCA Series weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, September 11, at 5 p.m. ET.