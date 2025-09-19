ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 at Salem Speedway

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season heads to Salem, Indiana, for the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 this weekend after the Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol. The Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 ARCA race is contested over 200 laps (111 miles) at the 0.555-mile-short track.The Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 is the 18th race of the 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series season. It will be held at Salem Speedway on Saturday, September 20. The event will start at 8 pm ET and be broadcast on FS2.Twenty-one drivers have entered for 21 spots for this year’s Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200. Some notable drivers' entries this week are Matt Kemp, Ed Pompa, Max Reaves, Mason Mitchell, Ryan Vargas, Will Kimmel, and Chris Golden.Renowned FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared a list of all drivers taking part this week at ARCA Salem Speedway on X.“ARCA entry list for Salem this weekend,” he tweeted.Joe Gibbs Racing driver William Sawalich won last year’s Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 after beating Andrés Pérez de Lara in the closing laps. However, he has not entered this year’s event.Brenden Queen is currently leading the ARCA Menards Series points standings with 846 points. He has had a breakout season so far, with six wins, 14 top-five, and 14 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 5.4 in 17 races so far.Full entry list of the ARCA Menards Series 2025 Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 at Salem SpeedwayHere is the entry list for the 21 ARCA Menards Series drivers that will take part in the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 at Salem Speedway:#6 - Lavar Scott#9 - Matt Kemp*#10 - Ed Pompa#11 - Tony Cosentino#12 - Mike Basham#18 - Max Reaves*#20 - Leland Honeyman#25 - Mason Mitchell#28 - Brenden Queen*#31 - Chase Howard*#48 - Brad Smith#55 - Isabella Robusto*#67 - Ryan Vargas#69 - Will Kimmel#70 - Andrew Patterson*#86 - Alex Clubb#95 - Conner Popplewell*#97 - Jason Kitzmiller#99 - Michael Maples#03 - Chris Golden*#06 - Brayton Laster*Fans can catch the action-packed ARCA Series weekend at Salem Speedway on Saturday, September 20, at 8 p.m. ET.