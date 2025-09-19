  • NASCAR
  • ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 at Salem Speedway

ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 at Salem Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 19, 2025 20:53 GMT
Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn
ARCA Menards Series at Salem Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season heads to Salem, Indiana, for the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 this weekend after the Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol. The Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 ARCA race is contested over 200 laps (111 miles) at the 0.555-mile-short track.

Ad

The Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 is the 18th race of the 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series season. It will be held at Salem Speedway on Saturday, September 20. The event will start at 8 pm ET and be broadcast on FS2.

Twenty-one drivers have entered for 21 spots for this year’s Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200. Some notable drivers' entries this week are Matt Kemp, Ed Pompa, Max Reaves, Mason Mitchell, Ryan Vargas, Will Kimmel, and Chris Golden.

Ad
Trending

Renowned FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared a list of all drivers taking part this week at ARCA Salem Speedway on X.

“ARCA entry list for Salem this weekend,” he tweeted.
Ad

Joe Gibbs Racing driver William Sawalich won last year’s Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 after beating Andrés Pérez de Lara in the closing laps. However, he has not entered this year’s event.

Brenden Queen is currently leading the ARCA Menards Series points standings with 846 points. He has had a breakout season so far, with six wins, 14 top-five, and 14 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 5.4 in 17 races so far.

Ad

Full entry list of the ARCA Menards Series 2025 Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 at Salem Speedway

Here is the entry list for the 21 ARCA Menards Series drivers that will take part in the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 at Salem Speedway:

  1. #6 - Lavar Scott
  2. #9 - Matt Kemp*
  3. #10 - Ed Pompa
  4. #11 - Tony Cosentino
  5. #12 - Mike Basham
  6. #18 - Max Reaves*
  7. #20 - Leland Honeyman
  8. #25 - Mason Mitchell
  9. #28 - Brenden Queen*
  10. #31 - Chase Howard*
  11. #48 - Brad Smith
  12. #55 - Isabella Robusto*
  13. #67 - Ryan Vargas
  14. #69 - Will Kimmel
  15. #70 - Andrew Patterson*
  16. #86 - Alex Clubb
  17. #95 - Conner Popplewell*
  18. #97 - Jason Kitzmiller
  19. #99 - Michael Maples
  20. #03 - Chris Golden*
  21. #06 - Brayton Laster*

Fans can catch the action-packed ARCA Series weekend at Salem Speedway on Saturday, September 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications