ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for Owens Corning 200 at Toledo Speedway

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season heads to Toledo, Ohio, for the Owens Corning 200 this weekend after the Reese’s 150 at Kansas. The Owens Corning 200 ARCA race is contested over 200 laps (100 miles) at the half-mile-long oval track.The Owens Corning 200 is the 20th and the final race of the 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series season. It will be held at Toledo Speedway on Saturday, October 4. The event will start at 4 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS2. Radio coverage will be available on MRN.Twenty-five drivers have entered for 25 spots for this year’s Owens Corning 200. Some notable drivers' entries this week are Brenden Queen, Tristian McKee, Taylor Reimer, Julian DaCosta, Jason Kitzmiller, Willie Mullins, Tyler Reif, Alex Clubb, Takuma Koga, and Justin Rothberg.Motorsports journalist Declan Wayman shared a list of all drivers taking part this week at ARCA Toledo Speedway on X.“Here is the 25-car entry list for the final race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season at Toledo Speedway.”Joe Gibbs Racing driver William Sawalich won last year’s Owens Corning 200 after beating Gio Ruggiero in the closing laps. However, Sawalich has not entered this year’s event.Brenden Queen is currently leading the ARCA Menards Series points standings with 941 points. He has had a breakout season so far, with eight wins, 16 top-five finishes, and 16 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 4.9 in 19 races so far.Full entry list of the ARCA Menards Series 2025 Owens Corning 200 at Toledo SpeedwayHere is the entry list for the 25 ARCA Menards Series drivers that will take part in the Owens Corning 200 at Toledo Speedway:#0 - Nate Moeller#3 - Willie Mullins#6 - Lavar Scott#9 - Matt Kemp*#10 - Ed Pompa#11 - Tony Cosentino#12 - Takuma Koga#18 - Max Reaves*#20 - Julian DaCosta*#23 - Tyler Reif#25 - Taylor Reimer*#28 - Brenden Queen*#31 - Presley Sorah*#48 - Brad Smith#55 - Isabella Robusto*#67 - Shane Backes*#70 - Justin Rothberg*#82 - Tristin McKee*#85 - Becca Monopoli*#86 - Alex Clubb#95 - Jackson McLerran*#97 - Jason Kitzmiller#99 - Michael Maples#03 - Jeff Maconi*#06 - Brayton Laster*Fans can catch the action-packed ARCA Series weekend at Toledo Speedway on Saturday, October 4, at 4 p.m. ET.