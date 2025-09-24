ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for Reese’s 150 at Kansas Speedway

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season heads to Kansas City, Kansas, for the Reese’s 150 this weekend after the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 at Salem. The Reese’s 150 ARCA race is contested over 100 laps (150 miles) at the 1.5-mile-long track.The Reese’s 150 is the 19th race of the 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series season. It will be held at Kansas Speedway on Friday, September 26. The event will start at 8 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1. Radio coverage will be available on MRN.Twenty-nine drivers have entered for 29 spots for this year’s Reese’s 150. Some notable drivers' entries this week are Kevin Hinckle, Eloy Sebastian, Eric Caudell, Takuma Koga, Kris Wright, Patrick Staropoli, and Andrew Patterson.Renowned FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared a list of all drivers taking part this week at ARCA Kansas Speedway on X.“ARCA entry list for Friday night on FS1,” he tweeted.Joe Gibbs Racing driver Tanner Gray won last year’s Reese’s 150 after beating Connor Zilisch in the closing laps. However, he has not entered this year’s event.Brenden Queen is currently leading the ARCA Menards Series points standings with 893 points. He has had a breakout season so far, with seven wins, 15 top-five, and 15 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 5.1 in 18 races so far.Full entry list of the ARCA Menards Series 2025 Reese’s 150 at Kansas SpeedwayHere is the entry list for the 29 ARCA Menards Series drivers that will take part in the Reese’s 150 at Kansas Speedway:#0 - Kevin Hinckle#2 - Eloy Falcon*#6 - Lavar Scott#7 - Eric Caudell#9 - Matt Kemp*#10 - Ed Pompa#11 - Tony Cosentino#12 - Takuma Koga#15 - Kris Wright#17 - Patrick Staropoli*#18 - Giovanni Ruggiero#20 - Leland Honeyman#23 - Tyler Reif#25 - Mason Mitchell#28 - Brendan Queen*#31 - Bobby Dale Earnhardt*#40 - Andrew Patterson*#46 - Thad Moffitt#48 - Brad Smith#55 - Isabella Robusto*#67 - Ryan Roulette#70 - Taylor Reimer*#73 - Andy Jankowiak#77 - Corey Day#86 - Alex Clubb#97 - Jason Kitzmiller#99 - Michael Maples#03 - Jeff Maconi*#06 - Brayton Laster*Fans can catch the action-packed ARCA Series weekend at Kansas Speedway on Friday, September 26, at 8 p.m. ET.