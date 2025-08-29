  • NASCAR
  • ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for Southern Illinois 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for Southern Illinois 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 29, 2025 14:54 GMT
AUTO: JUL 11 ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 - Source: Getty
ARCA Menards Series at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season heads to Du Quoin, Illinois, for the Southern Illinois 100 this weekend after the Madison race. The Southern Illinois 100 ARCA race is contested over 100 laps (100 miles) at the one-mile-long dirt oval track.

Ad

The Southern Illinois 100 is the 16th race of the 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series season. It will be held at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds on Sunday, August 31. The event will start at 8:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

Twenty drivers have entered for 20 spots for this year’s Southern Illinois 100. Some notable drivers entering the week are #16 Venturini Motorsports’ dirt ringer Kelly Kovski, #25 Venturini Motorsports’ Jade Avedisian, #67 Maples Motorsports’ Ryan Vargas, and #70 Nitro Motorsports’ Brent Crews. Josh White is set to make his first ARCA start of the season in the #86 entry for Clubb Racing Inc..

Ad
Trending

The Podium Finish’s NASCAR journalist Declan Wayman shared a list of all drivers taking part this week at ARCA DuQuoin State Fairgrounds on X.

“Here is the 20-car entry list for Sunday’s ARCA Menards Series race at DuQuoin,” he tweeted.
Ad

Nitro Motorsports driver Brent Crews won last year’s Southern Illinois 100 after beating William Sawalich in the closing laps. Sawalich will look to win back-to-back races at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.

Brenden Queen is leading the ARCA Menards Series points standings with 758 points. He has had a breakthrough season, earning five wins, 12 top-five, and 12 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 5.8 in 15 races so far.

Full entry list of the ARCA Menards Series 2025 Southern Illinois 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Here is the entry list for the 20 ARCA Menards Series drivers that will take part in the Southern Illinois 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds:

Ad
  1. #6 - Lavar Scott
  2. #9 - Trevor Ward*
  3. #10 - Ed Pompa
  4. #11 - Tim Monroe
  5. #12 - Tony Cosentino
  6. #16 - Kelly Kovski
  7. #18 - Max Reaves *
  8. #20 - Lawless Alan
  9. #25 - Jade Avedisian *
  10. #28 - Brenden Queen *
  11. #31 - Chase Howard *
  12. #48 - Brad Smith
  13. #55 - Isabella Robusto *
  14. #67 - Ryan Vargas
  15. #70 - Brent Crews
  16. #86 - Josh White
  17. #97 - Jason Kitzmiller
  18. #99 - Michael Maples
  19. #03 - Alex Clubb
  20. #06 - Brayton Laster*

Fans can catch the action-packed ARCA Series weekend at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds on Sunday, August 31, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications