ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for Southern Illinois 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season heads to Du Quoin, Illinois, for the Southern Illinois 100 this weekend after the Madison race. The Southern Illinois 100 ARCA race is contested over 100 laps (100 miles) at the one-mile-long dirt oval track.The Southern Illinois 100 is the 16th race of the 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series season. It will be held at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds on Sunday, August 31. The event will start at 8:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.Twenty drivers have entered for 20 spots for this year’s Southern Illinois 100. Some notable drivers entering the week are #16 Venturini Motorsports’ dirt ringer Kelly Kovski, #25 Venturini Motorsports’ Jade Avedisian, #67 Maples Motorsports’ Ryan Vargas, and #70 Nitro Motorsports’ Brent Crews. Josh White is set to make his first ARCA start of the season in the #86 entry for Clubb Racing Inc..The Podium Finish’s NASCAR journalist Declan Wayman shared a list of all drivers taking part this week at ARCA DuQuoin State Fairgrounds on X.“Here is the 20-car entry list for Sunday’s ARCA Menards Series race at DuQuoin,” he tweeted.Nitro Motorsports driver Brent Crews won last year’s Southern Illinois 100 after beating William Sawalich in the closing laps. Sawalich will look to win back-to-back races at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.Brenden Queen is leading the ARCA Menards Series points standings with 758 points. He has had a breakthrough season, earning five wins, 12 top-five, and 12 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 5.8 in 15 races so far.Full entry list of the ARCA Menards Series 2025 Southern Illinois 100 at DuQuoin State FairgroundsHere is the entry list for the 20 ARCA Menards Series drivers that will take part in the Southern Illinois 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds:#6 - Lavar Scott#9 - Trevor Ward*#10 - Ed Pompa#11 - Tim Monroe#12 - Tony Cosentino#16 - Kelly Kovski#18 - Max Reaves *#20 - Lawless Alan#25 - Jade Avedisian *#28 - Brenden Queen *#31 - Chase Howard *#48 - Brad Smith#55 - Isabella Robusto *#67 - Ryan Vargas#70 - Brent Crews#86 - Josh White#97 - Jason Kitzmiller#99 - Michael Maples#03 - Alex Clubb#06 - Brayton Laster*Fans can catch the action-packed ARCA Series weekend at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds on Sunday, August 31, at 8:30 p.m. ET.