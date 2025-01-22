Are Charlotte Roval and Charlotte Motor Speedway two different NASCAR tracks? Unveiling the reality

NASCAR’s Charlotte Roval and Charlotte Motor Speedway are two different tracks. While Charlotte Motor Speedway is a traditional superspeedway, the Roval combines parts of the speedway’s oval with an infield road course, making it a different layout

Charlotte Motor Speedway, established in 1960, is a traditional 1.5-mile quad-oval superspeedway. Known for hosting high-speed races, including the iconic Coca-Cola 600, this track has played a major role in NASCAR history. It was built by Bruton Smith and Curtis Turner, overcoming early financial challenges before becoming a premier racing facility. Over the decades, it has introduced innovations such as night racing in 1992 and improved its amenities, such as luxury seating, a massive Fan Zone, and the world’s largest HDTV.

Trending

Currently, the speedway hosts more than 300 events annually, from NASCAR races to car shows and driving experiences.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Roval, introduced in 2018, is a 2.32-mile (3.73 km) hybrid asphalt road course that combines the speedway’s oval with an infield road course. Featuring 17 turns, chicanes, and elevation changes, the circuit hosts a total of 109 laps, covering a distance of 252.902 miles (407.006 kilometers).

The Roval is part of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson have won at the Roval twice, making them the drivers with the most wins. Hendrick Motorsports is the top team with four wins, and Chevrolet is the leading manufacturer with five victories.

Revisiting the Tony Stewart-Brad Keselowski Incident at NASCAR’s Charlotte Roval, Bank of America 500 in 2014

The 2014 Bank of America 500 is remembered for the on-track drama involving Brad Keselowski, Tony Stewart, Denny Hamlin, and Matt Kenseth. During the race, Keselowski clashed with Denny Hamlin, retaliating after Hamlin brake-checked him.

Later, on the cool-down lap, Keselowski bumped Matt Kenseth’s car out of frustration but inadvertently collided with Tony Stewart’s car. The latter backed into Keselowski’s car, damaging it further.

Back in the garage area, Denny Hamlin confronted Keselowski. Crew members quickly intervened to prevent the altercation from turning physical. Matt Kenseth, equally furious, stormed over to Keselowski’s hauler and physically attacked him. Both had to be separated by Keselowski’s crew chief, Paul Wolfe and other team members before the situation could worsen.

Following this, NASCAR issued penalties under its behavioral policy. Keselowski was fined $50,000 and placed on probation, while Stewart received a $25,000 fine and similar probation. Keselowski defended his actions by saying,

“When Kenseth came by, he swung at my car and tore the whole right-front off it. … Those guys can dish it out, but they can’t take it. I give it back to them, and now they want to fight,” he said (via NASCAR.com)

This incident took place at a critical time for both drivers as this race was important for them to qualify for the playoffs and the altercation almost got them eliminated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback