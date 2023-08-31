“Are you mad that Will is dating your sister?”: Ryan Blaney shared how he found out about his sister dating Byron in an old interview

In October 2019, Ryan Blaney was caught off guard when news broke that his sister Erin was dating William Byron, the Hendrick Motorsports star and his Cup Series rival.

The relationship that had been blossoming since that same month was no longer a secret. Still, the story of how Team Penske's Ryan Blaney stumbled upon this unexpected connection added an intriguing twist to an already compelling narrative.

Blaney's introduction to the budding romance was anything but conventional. As he strolled towards the drivers' meeting at Martinsville Speedway, a seemingly innocuous encounter with a friend would shift the gears of his perception.

In an interview with NASCAR on NBC's Rutledge Wood, Blaney recounted the moment:

"My buddy’s like, ‘Hey, I didn’t know about Willy and your sister.’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’"

It was a classic case of life dropping some unexpected news at an inopportune moment. Suddenly, the puzzle pieces clicked into place. William Byron, the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, was romantically involved with Erin Blaney, Ryan's younger sister.

Byron's reaction to Blaney's newfound knowledge was a mix of surprise and humorous regret. When confronted with how Blaney had learned of their relationship:

"Oh gosh," Byron chuckled.

The realization of how the revelation might have influenced their on-track interactions was evident in his words:

"No wonder he raced me so hard that day. I should have handled that better."

Despite discovering the news in a roundabout way, Ryan Blaney showcased his restraint by not immediately confronting Byron. Instead, he bided his time, turning the situation into a playful card game conversation. Byron admitted:

"It was a little awkward that he actually brought it up first."

What were Ryan Blaney's thoughts on his sister's relationship with William Byron?

The #12 Team Penske driver was frequently questioned about his stance on William Byron's relationship. However, the 29-year-old showcased commendable openness to the situation and maintained a positive perspective.

"I texted Erin first. 'I think you forgot to tell me some news,'" he said.

Blaney revealed his initial thoughts on the matter, asserting that he never harbored any resentment towards the relationship:

"I mean, people always ask me, ‘Are you mad that Will is dating your sister?’ I don't care, she's 22 and can do whatever she wants," he said.

Ryan Blaney would be looking forward to going toe-to-toe with William Byron and the other 14 drivers as the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs await.